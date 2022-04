A 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 with just 400 miles on the odometer will be auctioned off at Mecum’s upcoming Glendale 2022 sale this weekend. This GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is one of the small number of examples that have been built at GM’s Factory Zero plant since the vehicle officially entered production late last year. This lot is offered without reserve, meaning the vehicle will sell for whatever someone is willing to pay for it, but we suspect it will sell for much more than the Edition 1’s steep $110,295 starting price. Just last week we found a private listing for a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1, which listed the vehicle for sale at a frankly ridiculous $325,000.

