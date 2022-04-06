Nucor (NUE) Commits $15M PIPE Investment to NuScale-Spring Valley (SV) Business Combination

CDK Global Inc. CDK, +11.24% announced an agreement Thursday to be acquired by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and its institutional partners in a deal with an enterprise value of $8.3 billion. The automotive retail technology company's stock is halted for new until 7:30 a.m. Eastern, while Brookfield's stock was still inactive. Under terms of the deal, CDK shareholders will receive $54.87 for each CDK share they own. That price represents a 12.0% premium to Wednesday's closing price of $48.99, and implies a market capitalization for CDK of $6.41 billion. "This transaction is an exciting next step for CDK that provides our shareholders with both certainty of value and a meaningful premium," said CDK Chief Executive Brian Krzanich. "In consultation with our outside advisors, CDK's Board of Directors carefully evaluated a range of strategic and financial alternatives over several months and determined that this transaction is superior to all other available alternative." CDK's stock has rallied 17.4% year to date, while the S&P 500.

