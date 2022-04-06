ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Nucor (NUE) Commits $15M PIPE Investment to NuScale-Spring Valley (SV) Business Combination

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

NuScale Power, LLC, the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Maxeon Solar Technologies's Earnings: A Preview

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nucor to Build New Rebar Micro Mill in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it will build a new rebar micro mill in Lexington, North Carolina, which is located in Davidson County. This will be Nucor's third rebar micro mill, joining existing Nucor micro mills in Missouri and Florida. The Nucor Steel Lexington mill is expected to cost approximately $350 million and have an annual capacity of 430,000 tons. The mill will employ approximately 200 full-time teammates when operational and create an additional 500 temporary jobs during construction, which is expected to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Valley, NY
MarketWatch

CDK Global to be acquired for a 12% premium by Brookfield Business Partners, implying a $6.4 bln market cap

CDK Global Inc. CDK, +11.24% announced an agreement Thursday to be acquired by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and its institutional partners in a deal with an enterprise value of $8.3 billion. The automotive retail technology company's stock is halted for new until 7:30 a.m. Eastern, while Brookfield's stock was still inactive. Under terms of the deal, CDK shareholders will receive $54.87 for each CDK share they own. That price represents a 12.0% premium to Wednesday's closing price of $48.99, and implies a market capitalization for CDK of $6.41 billion. "This transaction is an exciting next step for CDK that provides our shareholders with both certainty of value and a meaningful premium," said CDK Chief Executive Brian Krzanich. "In consultation with our outside advisors, CDK's Board of Directors carefully evaluated a range of strategic and financial alternatives over several months and determined that this transaction is superior to all other available alternative." CDK's stock has rallied 17.4% year to date, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Brookfield Real Assets: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA). The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.199 per share. On Tuesday, Brookfield Real Assets will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.199 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Walmart Inc. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT traded today at $153.33, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 2.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.1 million shares.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nucor#Nue#Combination#Investment#Nuscale Spring Valley#Nuscale Power#Llc#Smr#Streetinsider Com Premium
TheStreet

GM, Kraft Heinz, Intel Make Goldman's List of Short-Duration Stocks

Short-duration equities are ones that generate a larger share of their cash flows in the near future. Rising interest rates mean rising investor interest in short-duration stocks. Short-duration equities are ones that generate a larger share of their cash flows in the near future, making them more competitive with risk-free...
STOCKS
Benzinga

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) jumped 57.6% to $1.3515. Ally Bridge Group reported a purchase of 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share. Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) shares jumped 48.4% to $4.3786 as the company signed multiple launch agreements with Space Exploration Technologies...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy