Nucor (NUE) Commits $15M PIPE Investment to NuScale-Spring Valley (SV) Business Combination

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it will build a new rebar micro mill in Lexington, North Carolina, which is located in Davidson County. This will be Nucor's third rebar micro mill, joining existing Nucor micro mills in Missouri and Florida. The Nucor Steel Lexington mill is expected to cost approximately $350 million and have an annual capacity of 430,000 tons. The mill will employ approximately 200 full-time teammates when operational and create an additional 500 temporary jobs during construction, which is expected to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals.
Comments / 0