West Plains shooting victim identified

By Christina Randall, Emilee Kuschel
 3 days ago

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A West Plains man has been charged after a deadly shooting Tuesday night at a Howell County truck stop.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 14-Junction Truck Stop on North Highway 63 in West Plains.  When they arrived they discovered a man with several gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 34-year-old West Plains resident James Harlan Vineyard, was transported to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.

County officials say Damian Henry, 22, has been charged in connection with the death. The investigation is ongoing.

