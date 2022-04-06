MSP: 4 injured in rollover crash after passenger grabs steering wheel

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a passenger grabbed the steering wheel of a car on US-31, causing it to roll over and injuring four people Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on US-31 in Pere Marquette Township, near Ludington.

Investigators said a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, driven by a 28-year-old Holland woman, was heading northbound in the left passing lane south of the Pere Marquette Highway offramp when the driver’s 29-year-old husband reached over and grabbed the steering wheel. It caused the vehicle to lose control, cross two lanes and go off the roadway. The driver tried to regain control as it veered across the same two lanes of traffic, drove into the muddy median and roll two times, according to MSP.

A 3-month-old girl, 4-year-old and dog were also inside the car.

State police said the 29-year-old passenger was ejected through the moonroof and the vehicle landed on top of him. The 3-month-girl was also ejected from the car.

The driver and her two children were taken to the hospital with injuries that MSP said were not life-threatening. The passenger was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition. The family dog was not injured and taken to Mason County Animal Control Shelter.

Investigators said alcohol may have contributed to the crash, and the car seat may have been improperly installed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171.

