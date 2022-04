(Sidney) A Hastings, Iowa woman faces theft charges connected with a stolen dog. The Fremont County Office received a report of a dog stolen from a residence in Mills County. The owner tracked the dog to the Dollar General Store in Sidney. Deputies responded and arrested 26-year old Jaymie Ilene Rowe of Hastings on charges of; 2nd-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance, Methamphetamine, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies transported Rowe to the Fremont County Jail and held her on a $6,300.00 bond. More charges are pending.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 18 DAYS AGO