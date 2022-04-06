Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID-19

April 6 (UPI) -- Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss performances of Broadway's Plaza Suite.

Broderick's wife and Plaza Suite co-star Sarah Jessica Parker has tested negative and still performed onstage on Tuesday.

Producers of the Broadway show made the announcement an hour before showtime on Tuesday. Producers said the actor followed safety protocols but a second test confirmed that he had COVID-19.

"Everyone wishes him a speedy recovery," a spokesperson for Plaza Suite said in a statement.

Plaza Suite performances are taking place at the Hudson Theatre. The play follows three different stories told in three acts that each take place in the same room of the Plaza Hotel.

Daniel Craig recently tested positive for COVID-19, which halted performances of his new Broadway play Macbeth.

Longest celebrity relationships