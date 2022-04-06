ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nelly to perform at this year’s Big E

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mp9KR_0f0ug4aE00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — Rap superstar and 2000’s hip-hop icon Nelly will take the stage at this year’s Eastern States Exposition, or The Big E, this fall.

Nelly is set to perform at The Big E Arena on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The “Ride Wit Me” singer, known for chart-topping hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Just a Dream,” and “Dilemma,” is touring in support of his 2021 record Heartlands .

Nelly is followed by the ska-punk trio Sublime With Rome on Sept. 24 and country acts Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen on Sept. 30.

The Big E is slated to run from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2. See the full list of entertainment acts for this year’s event here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Man arrested outside Southington school for attempted car break-in

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in the Plantsville neighborhood of Southington outside of an elementary school after showcasing suspicious activity and attempting to break into a car, police said. Fernando Cutanda, 43, was taken into custody after loitering on the school grounds on Wednesday. Officers were sent to the South End Elementary […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Nelly
Person
Chase Rice
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
country1037fm.com

Reba Felt ‘Heaviness’ Ahead Of This Year’s Oscar Performance

Reba McEntire will be performing an Oscar-nominated song called “Somehow You Do” from the movie Four Good Days at the Oscars on Sunday (3/27). It won’t be the first time she has performed at the Academy Awards. McEntire did just that in 1991 when she performed “I’m...
CELEBRITIES
WTNH

New Haven police sergeant on paid administrative leave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven police sergeant is currently on paid administrative leave. Sergeant Shayna Kendall is on leave pending discipline from the Board of Police Commissioners, according to the New Haven Police Department. News 8 reached out to New Haven’s police union for comment. Union President Florencio Cotto said the following: […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
KREM

Who's performing at the Oscars? Big-name singers join list

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Eastern States Exposition#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Police provide updates on search for child taken from Bridgeport park

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Bridgeport are searching for a person of interest after an 11-month-old was taken from a park Friday night. It happened on Wordin Avenue and Hanover Street. According to police, a call came in around 7:15 p.m. indicating a child’s biological father, identified as 30-year-old James Douglas, came to the […]
WTNH

Apartment complaint leads to drug bust in Ledyard: police

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple drug charges after Ledyard police busted him Thursday night. Nicholas McNeil, 25, is charged with running a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana (more than one kilogram with intent to sell), possession with the intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. […]
LEDYARD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man dies in Middlebury car crash

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died following a car crash on I-84 in Middlebury on Thursday, police said. John Dowling, 72, of Naugatuck, sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. State Police responded to the accident, which occurred between Exits 16 and 17 on I-84. […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Will Smith gets ten-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The move comes after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions. The […]
CELEBRITIES
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Easter Events, Middletown 5K and Black Violin

Looking for weekend fun? Here are 8 Things To Do!! On Saturday, head to the 10th Annual Firehouse Food Drive in Old Saybrook – where News 8’s Gil Simmons will help collect non-perishables. All weekend, search for something special at the Tags and Treasures Collectible and Antiques Sale at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum. This weekend and […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

‘Groomer’ debate inflames GOP fight over Florida law

“Groomer” is the new favorite term being used by far-right commentators and activists to describe opponents of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, sparking outrage among LBGTQ advocates who say that it is a smear that feeds into a trope casting those in the community as pedophiles.
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

Lamont tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont has tested positive for COVID-19. Lamont tweeted Thursday afternoon that he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the day. He is not experiencing any symptoms and says he is double boosted. Lamont said he will isolate himself and continue to work from home. “This morning, Governor Lamont […]
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy