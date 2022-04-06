Nelly to perform at this year’s Big E
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — Rap superstar and 2000’s hip-hop icon Nelly will take the stage at this year’s Eastern States Exposition, or The Big E, this fall.
Nelly is set to perform at The Big E Arena on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
The “Ride Wit Me” singer, known for chart-topping hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Just a Dream,” and “Dilemma,” is touring in support of his 2021 record Heartlands .
Nelly is followed by the ska-punk trio Sublime With Rome on Sept. 24 and country acts Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen on Sept. 30.
The Big E is slated to run from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2. See the full list of entertainment acts for this year's event here .
