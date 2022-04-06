ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort County trains employees for hurricane evacuations

blufftontoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs hurricane season approaches, Beaufort County said its public works department recently went through new preparedness training. The county said it “practiced evacuation operations which will be vital” when it needs “to recover from (a) storm quickly.”. "If we have a large-category hurricane, we will have...

www.blufftontoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: SC county court clerk gave herself $30,000 raise

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures, in the upper 20s for coastal counties and the lower to middle 20s for inland counties. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricanes#Emergency Management#Yemassee Police#Varnville Police
WSAV News 3

PHOTOS: Pembroke tornado damage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
PEMBROKE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's the latest updates on tornadoes, storm damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina got a wave of severe weather that included at least one large tornado and several other twisters as well. A large, destructive tornado has been confirmed in Allendale County, leading to the National Weather Service issuing a tornado emergency in that area. There are already reports of heavy damage in that area, and videos have been shared on social media showing the tornado itself. That same cell was moved through Orangeburg County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Rotating cell spotted during tornado emergency in South Carolina

ALLENDALE, S.C. (STORYFUL/QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tornado emergency was issued for Allendale, South Carolina, on Tuesday, April 5, as the National Weather Service warned residents to take shelter during the “life-threatening” situation. Livestream footage filmed by Corey Tharin shows his evacuation as the funnel cloud looms in the distance. According to the National Weather Service, a […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Severe storms leave damage throughout Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe storms on Tuesday night left debris and downed trees throughout Mount Pleasant. During the storm, a giant tree came crashing into Jennifer Plisco’s yard in the Linnen Place neighborhood. It just missed her house. Plisco said she was watching the news on Tuesday night when she heard a loud […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Weather Channel

Dozens of Tornadoes Leave Damage Across Several States (PHOTOS)

Three people were killed, homes ripped apart and trees and power lines torn down as an outbreak of severe weather plowed across the South this week. It was the third consecutive week of tornadoes and storms for states from Texas to South Carolina. National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed at least 39 tornadoes in six states. Those numbers include at least 13 in South Carolina and at least nine in Georgia, where one person was killed Tuesday in Pembroke, located in Bryan County about 30 miles west of Savannah.
TEXAS STATE
CBS 46

LIVE BLOG: Rain stops, skies clear in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding are being seen across the metro as a storm system moves through Georgia. The skies have cleared in the metro Atlanta area. Wednesday will start with clouds and fog. The sun should burn through the crowds by midday but thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy