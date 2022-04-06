ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Americans are hit with an increase in inflation of 7.9 percent

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

(WWLP) –  Inflation is up 7.9 percent over this time last year, costing the average US household an additional $296 a month, which has Americans reconsidering their finances.

Holyoke announces improved care systems program

Eating out is the biggest area people are cutting back on, 53 percent of people say they have already cut back on eating out. People are also pausing monthly subscription services and extra driving.

If inflation continues to grow, survey data says that vacation spending will be the next to go.

Inflation is expected to peak in May, and it will take a resolution in Ukraine and the end of the pandemic to bring prices back down.

Community Policy