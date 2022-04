Arkansas ace Connor Noland stifled the Florida baseball bats for seven effortless innings. He gave up one hit to second baseman Colby Halter to lead off the game and then didn’t allow another. Gators’ hitters only managed one hit and a walk while striking out seven times against Noland. His bullpen allowed two hits and a walk in the final two frames but hung on to beat the Gators, 8-1, Thursday night at Florida Ballpark.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO