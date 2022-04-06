ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Cloudy with showers...

www.wamc.org

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues today, but so does the wind & below normal temperatures. Highs will only reach the middle 60s with wind gusts up to 35mph. Because of the strong winds and very low humidity, a FIRE WEATHER WARNING has been issued for South Mississippi. Please avoid outdoor burning. The Mississippi Braves start their first […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking 70s and thunderstorms on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Spring-like temperatures and spring showers on tap this week. Tracking highs in the 60s and even a few 70s!. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 60s...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny and mild again with highs in the 60s. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with perhaps a sprinkle towards daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect on and off rain/showers -- mainly from 8 AM until 9 PM -- with highs only in the 50s.Looking ahead: Friday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. Then we turn things around on Saturday with some showers and highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. As for Sunday, we ring in spring (11:33 AM) with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
WAVY News 10

Blog: Another frost possible next weekend

If you are eager to dig your hands in the soil and start your annual flower or veggie garden, I would advise to wait just a little longer. During the upcoming week we’ll have mild temperatures with highs in the 70s and chances for Rain Tuesday night and Thursday. That storm system Thursday could bring a big pool of arctic air across the country.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

Alert Day Tuesday will bring two rounds of thunderstorms to South MS. Some of us may miss out on the first round (10am-6pm). But, many of us will see impacts from the second round (6pm-2am). Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. It was a...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Sun and breeze for Thursday

Sun through the weekend, cool mornings, and nice weather for the afternoons. “Your Thursday will be sunny, but breezy. Other than gusty north winds it will be a nice day with highs in the low 70s. It stays breezy through tonight with 40s north
SUN, LA
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 28 Spokane

Walking on sunshine….for a minute!

High pressure will build in over the western half of the United states, drawing warm air from the south to the PNW. Daytime highs will be in the 60’s to wrap up the work week. A cold front Friday afternoon will usher in a few more clouds, a chance for light showers and a big drop in temperatures as we fall into the 40’s for the weekend and the start of next week.
SPOKANE, WA

