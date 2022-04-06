ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convoy of more than 500 people reaches Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine -ICRC

 3 days ago

ZURICH, April 6 (Reuters) - An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team has led a convoy of buses and private cars carrying more than 500 people to Zaporizhzhia after the civilians fled the besieged Ukrainian town of Mariupol on their own, the ICRC said on Wednesday.

“This convoy’s arrival to Zaporizhzhia is a huge relief for hundreds of people who have suffered immensely and are now in a safer location. It’s clear, though, that thousands more civilians trapped inside Mariupol need safe passage out and aid to come in,” Pascal Hundt, the ICRC’s head of delegation in Ukraine, said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

