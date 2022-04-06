ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Giving formally incarcerated people a second chance by getting them back into workforce

By Cali Hubbard
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - April is Second Chance Month nationally and in Louisiana. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections is helping people with criminal backgrounds re-enter society....

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ramsey and Vincent: Give youth offenders a second chance at freedom

Decades ago, we committed rash but serious crimes that landed us in prison as children. Ed Ramsey grew up in Kansas City in 1980s, in a community where role models encouraged young men to pursue criminal behavior rather than education. Michael Vincent grew up in neighborhoods in north St. Louis, where drugs and violence were prevalent, bouncing around between 13 different schools before dropping out before high school. As kids, we were mandatorily sentenced to life without parole, without consideration of our youth or any other mitigating evidence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WMDT.com

Criminals may get a second chance with the Maryland Second Look Act

MARYLAND – Senate bill 842, also known as the Maryland Second Look Act, is in the works to give criminals a second chance to have their sentencing reconsidered. It’s another chance, that some organizations say may do more harm than good, especially for the victims on the receiving end of the crime.
MARYLAND STATE
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Urban League
Alabama Now

Teeth mark evidence sent Alabama man to prison; Now after witness recanted testimony, family seeks new trial

Julie Ann Bonds died from a brutal attack that left deep cuts to her skull and a spatter of puncture wounds all over the left side of her chest. The body of the 24-year-old woman was discovered in her home in Andalusia in south Alabama on the morning of May 31, 1985. The injuries stretched from her knees and the palms of her hands all the way up to the crown of her head. During the investigation of her murder, detectives zeroed in on two small marks on the upper part of her right arm — possible bite marks that could match the teeth of the killer.
ANDALUSIA, AL
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas Weekly

New Report Reveals that Black and Latinx Youth are 50 Percent More Likely to Face Juvenile Incarceration than their White Peers

Two kindergarteners in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, tried their best to pick a fight, throwing feeble punches at an older and much larger boy who insulted one of their mothers. Police, having seen the fight online, couldn’t determine which boys were part of these mundane events but arrested 11 other kids – all were Black and all of them in elementary school – who purportedly were there and watched the fight unfold.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Atlantic

Can America Kill Its Prisoners Kindly?

Whether killing a person via intravenous poisoning qualifies as cruel and unusual remains, for the moment, an open question. Beginning in late February, the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma heard testimony at the trial of Glossip v. Chandler, an eight-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of death-row inmates that seeks to prove that Oklahoma’s current lethal-injection recipe—500 milligrams of midazolam, followed by 100 milligrams of vecuronium bromide, followed by 240 mEq potassium chloride—violates the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The case focuses on the constitutionality of midazolam, a sedative with limited anesthetic and no analgesic properties that critics argue results in slow and painful deaths for those poisoned with it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
Oxygen

Incarcerated And Formerly Imprisoned Are Finding A Voice On TikTok To Shed Light On Life Behind Bars

TikTok is shedding some light on life behind bars. Viewers are getting an inside look at life inside America’s prisons—and how life changes once inmates get released—through viral #prisonlife posts, which feature everything from inmates talking about what landed them behind bars to exposing prison conditions and showcasing creative food tutorials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFB

Mayor focuses on improving healthcare in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Improving healthcare in Donaldsonville is important for Mayor Leroy Sullivan. “Healthcare has improved, but we still have a long way to go. We still have people in the city of Donaldsonville that can’t afford healthcare,” Sullivan said. About 30,000 people each year visit Donaldsonville’s...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy