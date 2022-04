Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are terrific on the Apple TV+ WeWork series, says Kayla Cobb. "Anne Hathaway has long been an actor so great that she’s prompted undeserved anger for merely being good at her job," says Cobb. "Her turn as Rebekah makes the character feel infuriating yet oddly sympathetic. As for Leto, his manic energy and dedication to character is wonderfully utilized in this series. He even perfects Adam’s accent. Watching them often feels like watching the Hollywood-perfect version of the real Neumanns. The problem is that this story of love and ambition is only half of WeWork’s saga. What’s lost in this series are the stories of the workers who made up this community. At the height of its power, the real WeWork was valued at $47 billion. That $47 billion wasn’t proof of Adam Neumann’s brilliance. It represented hard work, lost hours, and hopeful dreams from hundreds of employees." ALSO: Anne Hathaway is back in the public's good graces thanks to her WeCrashed press tour.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO