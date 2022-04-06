Read along with the world's largest digital book club

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, Pa. -- The James V. Brown Library is among thousands of libraries participating in the Big Library Read, the world's largest digital book club. This month's book is New York Times best seller Music Is History, which explores recent U.S. history through a musical lens. From April 4...

