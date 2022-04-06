ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens secure two first-round picks in ingenious trade proposal

By Kristen Wong
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens likely won’t trade draft capital for any high-profile player at this point in the offseason, but they could still swap draft picks for…other draft picks. In the wake of the New Orleans Saints-Philadelphia Eagles trade, the Ravens could make a sensational move of their...

ebonybird.com

