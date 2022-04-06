Custer State Park welcomes first bison calf
CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Custer State Park welcomed a new face over the weekend.
The park's first bison calf of the year was born Sunday according to the park's Twitter . The park says it anticipates between 460 and 470 calves this year.
