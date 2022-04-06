ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado brewers and craft beer industry rebound in 2021

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b12hY_0f0ubiiY00

Data: Brewers Association ; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

American craft brewers rebounded from the pandemic with 8% annual growth and 24.8 million barrels of beer in 2021, new data shows.

Why it matters: Colorado is home to more than 400 craft breweries that collectively amount to a $3 billion industry.

State of beer: The increase easily exceeded that of the overall beer market, which grew by 1% in 2021, as taprooms and brewpubs returned to life with eased public health restrictions, according to a report released Tuesday by the Brewers Association, the Boulder-based trade group.

  • 9,069 breweries were operating at the end of the year nationwide, and openings exceeded closures nearly four-fold.

What they're saying: Bart Watson, the association's chief economist, expects craft beer production to exceed pre-pandemic levels this year, but not all breweries will recover.

  • "Even with a bounce-back year, many breweries are still struggling," he told reporters. "2022 is going to be a make-or-break year for many breweries."

Zoom in: Three Colorado brewers landed in the top 50 craft breweries by production volume, roughly maintaining their positions from a year ago .

7. Oskar Blues Brewery (Canarchy) in Longmont

20. Odell Brewing in Fort Collins

47. Left Hand Brewing in Longmont

Of note: Some other Colorado-connected breweries, which the association doesn't consider "craft" because they are owned by major conglomerates, appeared on a separate list of the 50 overall largest in the U.S.

  • They are Anheuser-Busch (#1); MolsonCoors (#2); New Belgium Brewing/Kirin (#11); and Founders/Avery/Mahou San Miguel (#13).

Go deeper

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

The Flagship Beers of the 23 Fort Collins Craft Breweries

There are nearly two dozen craft breweries in Fort Collins, not even counting the brewery at Colorado State University. What do these brewers name as their "Flagship" beers?. These would be the beers that the Fort Collins craft breweries identify, whether it be out of popularity or the beer's distinctive style, as the beer that best represents them. Not many of the brewers that I called had a very easy time naming their flagship beer, others knew exactly what beer best represents them; O'Dell for example: Without hesitation, '90 Schilling.'
FORT COLLINS, CO
Mens Journal

Best Beer Subscription Boxes to Explore Craft Brews

Since 2010, the subscription box market has exploded. You can trace the trend back to Birchbox. Each month, subscribers would get a mishmash of grooming products delivered right to their door. To be honest, there’s something appealing about a subscription box. Mixing mystery with anticipation, it’s a monthly hit of dopamine. Now you can get everything from treats for your pet to menswear accessories on a monthly basis. Want to try new hot sauces or get new underwear? Some box has you covered. But the ones that get us most excited are the ones filled with lagers, hazy IPAs, and stouts. Here are the best beer subscription boxes money can buy.
DRINKS
marketplace.org

Craft brewers scramble to find aluminum cans

Inside Denver Beer Co.’s main production facility in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood, pallets full of glistening aluminum cans towered over the operations. For much of the brewery’s history, those cans had arrived in monthly shipments from Ball Corp.’s manufacturing plant not far down the road in Golden.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

The rise of the farm brewery — Meet Colorado brewers that make grain-to-glass beer

In Colorado, where locally made beer is ubiquitous, a handful of craft breweries are redefining what it means to be homegrown.State of the pint: Building on the state's agricultural legacy, small Colorado brewers are operating farms to grow their own barley and produce truly unique beers.This grain-to-glass credibility makes them stand out in the crowded beer market and exemplifies the industry's focus on sustainable practices.At least three Colorado craft breweries are at the forefront of the trend: Square Peg Brewerks in Alamosa and Creede; Colorado Farm Brewery in Alamosa; and Chrysalis in Paonia.What they're saying: "It's reassuring to [customers] that...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Longmont, CO
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
98.1 The Hawk

NY Craft Brewers/Distillers Get a Jump on Sales Before Licensing

The New York State Liquor Authority is accepting applications for new permits that would allow craft beverage businesses to manufacture and sell alcohol beverages even before they get their full license. Officials say the new permits can be processed and approved in less than a month. The full liquor license...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Craft Brewers#Beer Industry#Food Drink#Beverages#American#The Brewers Association#Odell Brewing#Hand Brewing
Axios Denver

Colorado sees warning signs of COVID's staying power

Data: CDC; Note: Facility locations are approximate; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosSome of Colorado's most populated areas are seeing an increasing prevalence of COVID-19, a signal that the pandemic is not done with the state.Threat level: The trend is evident in wastewater samples reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it coincides with a small uptick in positive case rates.The wastewater facilities with increasing rates include the Denver metro area along with Boulder, Larimer, Summit and El Paso counties; the data was collected March 2-16 shows.The concentrations — and case counts — remain well below the state's peaks.Why it...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Hot Homes: 5 Denver area listings starting at $450K

Earlier this March StorageCafe named Denver the 10th-most active real estate performer in the country based on new construction in the 50 biggest metro areas across the U.S. The good news: "Ever-growing interest in Denver makes it one of the best performing residential markets," in the country, the report read. And in an attempt keep up with all the demand, residential building permits have increased 131% over the past decade.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103.3 WKFR

French Brewer And Algae Producer Team Up To Brew Blue Beer

Pioneers aren't always hailed immediately. In fact, looking at the woman taking a sip of this blue beer, the first thing that comes to mind is "Close your eyes, and hold your nose." In fact, she might as well be ingesting castor oil. (Are you shuddering at that memory, too?)
KALAMAZOO, MI
Axios

The counties with the most Irish ancestry in Colorado

To find the luck of the Irish in Colorado, you have to travel to the Western Slope. Details: San Juan, Ouray and Rio Blanco counties boast the most Irish ancestry, according to census figures analyzed by Axios. All are above 12%. Denver's population — despite its colorful parade — is...
COLORADO STATE
Time Out Global

Why Hawaii is the hottest new scene for craft beer

It comes as no surprise to hear that Hawaii has a lot to offer. The Aloha State boasts year-round warm weather, picture-perfect sandy beaches and some of the best surf on the planet, not to mention a rich history, fascinating cultural sites and a stunning natural beauty. But did you know that the isolated island chain also has a thriving beer scene? Inspired by flavors unique to the islands and the legendary laidback lifestyle, local craft breweries are making delicious brewskis that can only be found in the Polynesian archipelago and if you're a beer lover, they alone are worth making the trip to this awe-inspiring island paradise.
HAWAII STATE
NewsChannel 36

Applications Available for Fast Tracked Permits for Craft Beer Manufacturers

ALBANY N.Y. (WENY) - Craft beverage manufacturing businesses in New York will now be able to sell beverages while their liquor license is pending. These new permits can generally be processed and approved in less than 30 days-- compared to applications for new licenses that currently take an average of six months.
ALBANY, NY
Axios Denver

A feud is festering Denver's Five Points neighborhood

A rift is brewing between Black-owned businesses in Five Points and a private investment firm focused on reviving the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood.State of play: Matthew Burkett — who runs Denver-based investment firm FlyFisher Group — filed a lawsuit against the owner of Coffee at the Point for allegedly failing to transfer the assets of the business in exchange for 60% interest in the company, which was outlined in a 2020 agreement. Now, the investments and partnerships Burkett established with Coffee at the Point and other area Black-owned businesses — which he also is suing — are crumbling, and what's left...
Axios

Two concerts to catch this spring in Denver

Driving the news: Two shows were added to the calendar on Monday, restoring concert-goers' hopes of a song-filled spring. Stevie Nicks makes her return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 1. Presale tickets go live March 31, and general ticket sales start April 1. The Colorado Symphony is bringing back...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
888
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy