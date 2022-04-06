ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Portrait of a Thief': Brainy heist novel seeks to steal back looted Chinese art

By Tod Goldberg
What’s the use of being a master thief if you’re miserable all the time?

It's a question I couldn’t help but ponder throughout Grace D. Li’s debut “Portrait of a Thief” (Tiny Reparations Books, 384 pp., ★★½ out of four, out now), a heist novel that seems to be fighting its literary aspirations on every page, which is frustrating since its central conceit is original and compelling.

When Harvard art history student Will Chen witnesses a brazen robbery of priceless Chinese art from the Sackler Museum in Boston, two things happen: He pockets a tiny jade artifact for himself and finds himself recruited by a shadowy Chinese billionaire with an offer: Steal five Chinese zodiac fountainhead pieces from museums around the world – or, well, steal them back, since the pieces were looted from Beijing’s Old Summer Palace – and upon their safe return home, receive $50 million.

“Portrait of a Thief,” by Grace D. Li. Tiny Reparations Books

It’s a killer set-up that allows Li to examine issues of Chinese American identity, colonialism and the very nature of who can ever truly own art. And in that way, the novel works exceptionally well. Li parses her characters’ internal conflicts expertly. But when it comes to their external conflicts – and the heists themselves – the novel collapses almost immediately.

You see, Will needs a squad, so he puts together a team of hyper-educated, well-to-do Chinese Americans: his beautiful sister Irene, a charming sociopath/public policy major at Duke; her pal Lily, an engineering major at Duke who also happens to be a drift racer; old friend Daniel, who is pre-med at UCLA and whose father just so happens to be an FBI agent in the art crimes division (no, really); and Alex, an MIT drop-out who now has a lucrative Silicon Valley job.

They all say yes to Will, for no good reason. If just one had even muttered “Yolo!” it would be more believable. Likewise, that a billionaire’s best bet to pull off this gig are five morose 20-somethings makes one wonder what the benefit of being a mysterious oligarch is these days. Were all the soldiers of fortune busy?

The whole squad is primed for a good life and yet each is miserable in such a relentlessly benign way that their acquiescence turns the crime itself into a joyless affair, The Thomas Crown Affair as mumblecore. Getting $10 million each doesn’t seem like it’s going to help, frankly, not when their worries are the kind most people associate with being a junior in college, when every decision feels permanent, all love is unrequited and even the weather seems like it portends important things.

Author Grace D. Li. Yi Li

This might be why Li takes great pains to explain the gothic quality of fog – “Fog swept in from the distant Baltic Sea, carrying a swift ocean wind, a chill that hung over the dark like anticipation” – and light – “[T]he sky was the pale gray of a knife tilted to the light” – throughout the novel. It can make for pretty if somewhat imprecise prose (wouldn’t the knife be reflecting the color of the light?), but does nothing to create tension. One less description of the color blue or one less comparison of anything else to a knife – Li can be repetitive, bloating the novel – and one tangible, believable antagonist would have done wonders for the languorous pacing of this novel. Without one, “Portrait” runs flat, free of consequences or threats, our team chased by notions more often than law enforcement.

The pleasure that comes from reading a heist novel is seeing people we empathize with getting away with it; taking down the powerful, the elite, the ostentatious. Li has the perfect set-up – returning looted art to its proper home is a winning notion. But she’s picked such a dour team to execute her plan, and surrounded them with such unbelievable circumstances, that it’s hard to feel anything but disappointed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Portrait of a Thief': Brainy heist novel seeks to steal back looted Chinese art

