State vaccination sites have second booster shots for those eligible

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaeFT_0f0ubNNP00

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced eligibility for second COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Booster doses are free and widely available statewide, including at all state-run mass vaccination sites. Eligible New Yorkers may receive an mRNA vaccine—either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine—for their second booster shot.

“Second boosters are now available to eligible New Yorkers statewide, including at all of the State’s mass vaccination sites,” Hochul said. “Getting vaccinated and staying up-to-date with all recommended doses is the most effective way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization, and move safely forward through this pandemic.”

The State’s Department of Health released new clinical guidance on the administration of second booster doses for all providers enrolled in the New York State vaccination program.

The guidance follows the Federal Drug Administration’s approval of Emergency Use Authorization for a second booster and the updated recommendation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to allow adults 50 years and older to receive a second booster of an mRNA vaccine at least four months after their first booster.

Additionally, adults ages 18 – 49 years who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary vaccine and initial booster dose now may receive a second booster four months after their first booster dose. Also eligible for the second booster are New Yorkers 12 years and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

“Our best weapon against this virus is the vaccine, so if you haven’t, get your vaccination and make sure to get boosted for additional protection when you’re eligible.” Hochul said. “If you have any symptoms or feel unwell, get tested. If you are positive for COVID-19, talk to your physician about treatment and limit your exposure to others. Let’s all continue to do our part to move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
