Dr. Harry Chen: Line between public health science and public policy has been blurred

This commentary is by Harry Chen, M.D., of Burlington, former commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.

This week is Public Health Week. What is it we are celebrating as the masks come off and we inch our way back to some semblance of normal? Everything we do as a society to ensure the conditions that support good health for everyone — that’s public health.

It’s clear that it takes the proverbial village working together to succeed. It’s the bold leadership that encourages or requires us to do the healthy thing based on the available science, and it’s the individual who does their own personal risk calculation before acting. Importantly, it’s also the rest of “the village” that ensures that all will reap the benefits of healthy choices regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, income, or health status.

For the past two years of living through a pandemic, we’ve watched public health in action. While the challenges have been great and the execution has been at times imperfect, it was not for lack of effort. We in Vermont should be proud of the result. By virtually every measure, Vermont has fared well.

Undoubtedly, one of the greatest challenges was our lack of knowledge and experience about the novel coronavirus. I don’t know how many times I uttered the words “We don’t know” when someone asked me about what was happening, much less what was likely to happen next.

Weaving through the maze of what we know, what we don’t know, and what we should be doing was tough but overall successful. Importantly, we can’t forget the lessons of the past two years as we confront an unknown future with coronavirus.

At the forefront of our efforts were the Vermont Department of Health professionals. Under the leadership of the governor and health commissioner, they have worked tirelessly to ensure our health and safety. They did this while navigating the dual challenges of an unprecedented public health emergency and the hardships of daily life in a pandemic. Not surprisingly, Vermont continues to be rated by the Trust for America’s Health as in the top tier of states for public health preparedness.

As a former Vermont health commissioner, I know many of the health department staff members personally and have profound respect and appreciation for their passion, knowledge and hard work.

Through impressive public communications efforts, they made sure we had the latest information and knew what Vermonters should be doing to stay safe. They led the efforts to ensure early access to testing, equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics, and they shared their experience and knowledge with colleagues around the country.

I saw how other states managed testing, masking and vaccines, and I am proud and grateful to be a Vermonter.

I’ve been fortunate to participate in Vermont’s Medical Reserve Corps. In 2021, the corps’ volunteers like me worked in support of Vermont’s vaccination efforts. It was an inspiring experience and gave motivated and skilled individuals the opportunity to give back and support Vermont’s efforts.

All told during the pandemic, the Medical Reserve Corps efforts equate to thousands of volunteers working a total of 23,000 hours with a savings of $1.1 million. My personal thanks to all who answered the call.

Now we’re all wondering, “What’s next?” As the statewide response winds down, our dedicated public health workforce can return to their previous roles. Vermont Department of Health staff members can renew their focus on substance misuse, health equity, impacts of climate change, and other health challenges to Vermonters. None of those problems went away during the past two years.

The pandemic has taken its toll on all of us in terms of well-being. Studies show the profound effects of the stress on health care, education and public health workers. In the near term, we must invest in our public health system to strengthen and rebuild our public health infrastructure. We must be ready for the next variant, pandemic, or disaster.

Let’s make sure we incorporate the strategic “lessons learned” during the past two years in terms of taking care of ourselves and each other, working with our community partners, and a laser focus on those disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Finally, we must re-establish the line between the science of public health and the politics of public policy. Blurring that line ultimately undermines the effectiveness of the underlying message.

What do I ask of Vermonters? Get vaccinated and boosted, don’t throw out those masks, pay attention to the status of the virus in Vermont, and continue to practice the common-sense measures that protect yourself and your community.

Finally, please share your gratitude with your friends and neighbors who have given so much of themselves for all of us.

