Man Moving Mom In With Family To 'Protect Inheritance' Sparks Fury

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Larry Selvage
1d ago

he brung her in he needs to take care of her heck walk out and do your thing take time for yourself tell him your going out for awhile if he says anything tell him it's his mother and walk away what's the worst he could do divorce you well then it will all be on him to do and I don't think he will do that

Reply
6
winter crone
1d ago

Time to. Refuse to wipe that old ladies behind. She wants to eat? Tell her to buy her own food and cook it herself. Or her son can do it meantime you got kids to care for. Some straight talk to the old lady is in order.. GET OUT is fair. She needs help?that’s what a nursing home is for.

Reply
5
Melissa Johnson
1d ago

The husband and his mother need to go. He only cares about himself and his so called inheritance. Bye bye

Reply
6
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Installs Hidden Camera in Son's Bedroom

When does curiosity cross the line into criminal territory?. Parents are meant to do all they can to protect their children from harm. They may instill rules, put boundaries in place, and even create restrictions in regards to technology or privileges. With that said, when children become adults at 18, they no longer need to follow the orders of their parents. But what if a parent is hell-bent on controlling their child to the bitter end?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
Distractify

Husband’s Horrifying Solution to His Sister-In-Law’s Crying Baby Has People in Shock

It's understandable why people are possessive of their homes, especially in America. Owning a house is becoming less and less of a possibility for folks and with rising property taxes and mass buyouts of land. Then there's the fact that property taxes are constantly increasing in many counties all across the country, meaning that even if you do own your home outright, the cost of just keeping what's already yours goes up every year or so.
SheKnows

This Pregnant Woman’s In-Laws Refuse to Believe Her Unborn Baby is a Girl — Because They Want a Boy

An expecting mom has cut off contact with her in-laws after they denied the sex of her unborn child, then thew her a baby shower to celebrate her imaginary son. The woman wrote to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section to paint what happened after learning she was having a girl — disheartening info to her husband (who cried) and her in-laws who were hoping for a boy to name after a late family member. “My husband and his family had me do things like attend prayers and do other rituals before the reveal at the [doctor’s],” wrote the original poster. “I didn’t like that but went with it to keep the peace.”
Gillian Sisley

Man Criticized for Adopting 2-Year-Old Orphaned Child

Families in the US come in all shapes and sizes. The Bureau of Census has found that over 1,300 new families are made every single day, and that about 16% of households are blended. These families can be made up of adopted children, stepchildren, or additional family members living under the same roof.
