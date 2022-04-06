Sean Penn Describes Meeting Zelensky Day Before Ukraine Invasion
The actor spoke about his trips to Ukraine, his first hand perspective on Russia's invasion and his meeting with President...www.newsweek.com
The actor spoke about his trips to Ukraine, his first hand perspective on Russia's invasion and his meeting with President...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0