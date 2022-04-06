ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockcastle County, KY

KSP searching for suspect in Rockcastle County robbery

By Dustin Massengill
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police are looking for a suspect in a Rockcastle County robbery.

Kentucky State Police said they received a call on Saturday around 10 p.m. That is when they believe a man went into the Tobacco Barn with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a black Nike sweatsuit and black shoes.

If you recognize him Kentucky State Police ask that you contact them.

