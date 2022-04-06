KSP searching for suspect in Rockcastle County robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police are looking for a suspect in a Rockcastle County robbery.
Kentucky State Police said they received a call on Saturday around 10 p.m. That is when they believe a man went into the Tobacco Barn with a gun and demanded money.Georgetown police: Tips when you’re being suspiciously followed
The suspect was wearing a black Nike sweatsuit and black shoes.
If you recognize him Kentucky State Police ask that you contact them.
Kentucky state police are looking for a robbery suspect in Rockcastle County.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.
Comments / 0