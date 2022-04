Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape Of You” has “distinctive differences” to the track he is accused of copying, a music expert has told the court during Sheeran’s copyright trial.The singer is accused by Sam Chokri of lifting a refrain from his 2015 single “Oh Why”. Sheeran denies all accusations that he had heard Chokri’s song prior to co-writing 2017’s “Shape Of You” with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid. American forensic musicologist Anthony Ricigliano concluded in a report that it was “objectively unlikely” that any similarities between the two songs are the “result from copying”.Ricigliano gave evidence over his analysis of...

