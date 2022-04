Shelia Hall has been dreaming of owning a mobile business since she graduated from college. “It is literally one of the things I have talked about for years and many of my friends and family members would agree," said Hall, who with her husband, Michael, moved to Brunswick County in 2020. "I always reference it by saying, when I own my food truck one day, I will do this.”

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 18 DAYS AGO