WASHINGTON — Teachers at Howard University called off plans to go on strike for better pay after reaching an agreement with the administration early Wednesday morning. The Howard Teaching Faculty Union, which is represented by SEIU 500, consists of part-time adjuncts and full-time non-tenure lecturers and instructors. They announced the agreement was reached at 3:26 a.m., according to a tweet from the union. In the tweet, the union called it a "historic victory."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 DAYS AGO