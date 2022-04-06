ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

These blue states are prepping to become abortion havens | Analysis

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tceqe_0f0uYX3o00

Abortion rights supporters rally at the Pa. State Capitol on Tuesday, 5/21/19, as part of a national day of action (Capital-Star photo by John L. Micek)

By Christine Vestal

If the U.S. Supreme Court decides in June, as expected, that all states can limit abortions to the earliest stages of pregnancy or ban the procedure altogether, hundreds of thousands of Americans are likely to start traveling to states where abortion remains legal.

In preparation, lawmakers in those states are considering bills that would remove hurdles such as waiting periods and parental notifications, and some are proposing to help low-income patients by paying for travel and other practical expenses that add to the true cost of abortion care.

Abortion providers and rights advocates also are urging states to remove barriers both to telehealth and to medication abortion, expand Medicaid coverage of the procedure, ensure the privacy of patients, protect providers from potential lawsuits from other states and invest in training and facilities for abortion providers. They want to ensure adequate capacity for what likely will be a surge of abortion refugees in some parts of the country.

Analysis: Pa. among top 7 abortion rights battlegrounds in 2022 | Tuesday Morning Coffee

“If lawmakers address barriers to abortion for people in need, who are most impacted by strict state abortion laws, they’ll address barriers for everyone, no matter where they come from,” said Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health, which assists and advises state policymakers.

Nearly three-quarters of people receiving an abortion in the United States are living in poverty, according to 2014 data from abortion advocacy and research group the Guttmacher Institute.

And in 2019, 38% of abortion patients were Black, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. But the percentage of people receiving an abortion who were Black was substantially higher in Mississippi (74%), Georgia (65%), Alabama (62%) and other Southern states with strict abortion bans.

Abortion Patchwork

If the Supreme Court weakens or jettisons its 1973 abortion rights ruling, 26 states are expected to ban or severely restrict the procedure, according to Guttmacher.

Abortion rights are considered protected for the long term in the District of Columbia and 15 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, which enshrine the right to abortion in state law, according to Guttmacher.

Two other states may soon join that list. The Colorado legislature this month passed a bill that, once signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who supports the measure, would codify the right to abortion. And New Mexico, where an old abortion ban was repealed last year , is widely expected to be the next state to enshrine abortion rights in state law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DA7Ny_0f0uYX3o00

(Map by Stateline.org, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts )

Lawmakers in many of those states already have experienced an influx of pregnant people from outside their borders over the past five years as a record number of GOP-led states enacted ever stricter abortion bans. Many blue states are considering new measures that would accommodate even greater demand for abortion in a post-Roe environment.

Backed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who last year signed a bill protecting the privacy of people who receive abortions, lawmakers in the state have proposed a dozen abortion bills this session designed to address racial and economic inequities in abortion access and boost the state’s capacity to serve both residents and visitors as quickly as possible.

‘Abortion rights are always on the ballot.’ Advocates issue a call to action ahead of 2022 election

Legislation also is moving through statehouses in more than a dozen other states that would make it easier for residents and people from out of state to receive an abortion.

“In the past three years since 2019, we’ve seen the most action to protect abortion rights and increase access that we’ve ever seen,” said Elizabeth Nash, principal policy associate at Guttmacher. “What we’re seeing is blue states reacting to an onslaught of conservative state abortion bans and a solidly anti-abortion Supreme Court. This is a direct reaction to all of that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22i8TF_0f0uYX3o00

More than a thousand anti-abortion demonstrators gathered on the Capitol steps for the first Pennsylvania March for Life (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish).

California Leads

Newsom recently signed a bill that will require private insurers and the state’s low-income Medicaid health plan to pay the full cost of abortion with no copays or deductibles.

The new law is one of a dozen bills proposed by California legislators this session aimed at supporting more equitable access to abortion care.

The package of bills, sponsored by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and other top legislative leaders, is based on 45 recommendations for expanding access to abortion for state residents and those living elsewhere outlined in a December report from an advisory council convened by the governor.

In Pittsburgh, abortion providers, advocates work to protect access in uncertain times

“We’re talking about being a refuge for anyone in the United States who wants to come to California,” Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, who chairs the caucus, said in an interview with Stateline . “But the package of bills also aims to shore up access here in California and improve reproductive justice, making abortion accessible to our most marginalized community members.”

Beyond California, bills aimed at boosting access to abortion are under consideration in more than a dozen states, the largest number of proposals in any legislative period in history, Nash said.

With roughly two months left before most legislative sessions adjourn, lawmakers are pushing hard in an election year to pass abortion access legislation. In addition to California’s insurance coverage bill, Colorado’s abortion rights bill and a New Jersey abortion rights bill signed in January by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, bills in three other states have been approved.

Maryland’s General Assembly this week passed an abortion protection bill , marking the first time in three decades the legislature approved a measure aimed at expanding abortion access statewide, Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., wrote in a news release.

The bill, which is headed to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk, would ensure private insurance covers the procedure without cost-sharing, expand Medicaid coverage of the procedure, appropriate $3.5 million for medical professionals who want to train in abortion care and allow not just physicians but also advanced practice nurses and physician assistants to perform abortions.

Republican-penned amendment declaring no constitutional right to abortion advances to full Senate

Hogan has not said whether he will sign the bill, but it received strong support among Democratic lawmakers, who hold a veto-proof majority in the Maryland General Assembly.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has used his veto pen to repeatedly rebuff Republican-led efforts to constrain abortion rights. But Wolf will leave office in January, after serving the constitutional maximum of two, four-year terms.

Wolf’s exit has sparked furious competition for his open seat. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, has vowed to be a similar bulwark against GOP attacks. Right now, nine Republican candidates, all hostile to abortion rights, are vying for the GOP nomination in the May 17 primary. Shapiro is running unopposed for the Democrats’ nod.

In March, Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill prohibiting the state from taking legal action against people seeking an abortion and those who assist them, to ward off any attempts to enact a Texas-style abortion ban that calls on private citizens to sue anyone suspected of aiding an abortion.

And the Oregon legislature approved $15 million in state funds to help abortion providers buy equipment and expand their workforce. The money also is slated to fund a hotline for patients seeking abortions in the state and to pay for travel and other expenses associated with an abortion.

Both the Washington and Oregon measures came in response to anticipated demand from people in Idaho seeking abortions after the Republican legislature passed a Texas-style abortion ban in March, prohibiting the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, before many patients know they’re pregnant.

Legal Protections

California and Connecticut are the only states considering bills that would protect resident abortion providers from lawsuits filed by officials in other states where abortion is illegal.

“That’s a big gap that other states need to fill,” David Cohen, a professor at Drexel University School of Law, said in an interview. In a soon-to-be-published paper, he outlines the risks to abortion providers and the steps states can take to protect them.

To protect patients, providers and anyone who assists them, Cohen suggests, states should enact laws that block law enforcement agencies from cooperating with civil or criminal out-of-state investigations related to the legal provision of abortion in their states.

He and his co-authors Greer Donley and Rachel Rebouché also suggest that “states where abortion remains legal can instruct their medical boards and in-state malpractice insurance companies to abstain from taking any adverse action against providers who give out-of-state patients abortions that are legal in the provider’s state.”

Cohen pointed to a provision in a bill proposed this year in Missouri that would make it illegal for a Missouri resident to seek an abortion in another state. He said Missouri is not likely to be the last state to try to do that.

Christine Vestal is a reporter for Stateline.org, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts, where this story first appeared . Capital-Star Editor John L. Micek contributed additional reporting.

The post These blue states are prepping to become abortion havens | Analysis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Hawaii State
State
California State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
City
California, PA
City
Washington, PA
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Oregon Legislature#Abortion Law#Blue States#The U S Supreme Court#Americans#Medicaid
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy