I’m A Tech Expert & This Is The One Trick I Recommend For Making Your iPhone Last YEARS Longer

Shutterstock

If you want your pricey iPhone investment to last you a long time, the trick is taking special care of it. And to take care of your iPhone, you need to have a good understanding of its battery and what it needs to keep ticking. Whether you’re experiencing frequent battery drainage or want to ward off potential problems before they start, this is the one tip for making your iPhone last years longer.

Always Use Apple Chargers

The key to a well-working iPhone is a powerful battery. And the key to a powerful battery is following correct charging habits and using the right accessories.

“A great way to ensure a long life of your iPhone would be to always use an original Apple charger or cable for charging or else reasons,” says Rajeev Kumar, the co-founder, and CEO of DocuCollab. “Giving in to a cheaper charger might seem very tempting, But every time you use it, you’re scaling down your iPhone’s life to a significant extent.”

Duplicate or other brand chargers may cause burns internally in your iPhone and reduce the efficiency of your iPhone, according to Kumar. “Apple chargers come with necessary safety checks according to government guidelines around the world,” Kumar says. “Using them would ensure the best performance and longevity of your iPhone as it was solely designed for charging your iPhone.”

In addition to using Apple or Apple-certified chargers, be careful not to overcharge your phone (charging it overnight is a no-no). Short bursts of charging that leave it within the 30 to 80 percent charging range here best. Other that that, Morshed Alam, founder and editor at Savvy Programmer, notes that these two tips can also help prolong the life of your iPhone:

Keep it clean

“Both the exterior and interior,” Alam says. “Gently wipe down your iPhone with a lint-free cloth and avoid using harsh chemicals or excessive water. When cleaning the interior, use only a soft, dry cloth.”

Protect your iPhone from elements

“Water and dust are two major enemies of iPhones,” Alam says. “To protect your device, use a water-resistant case and keep it out of direct sunlight whenever possible. You may also want to invest in a tempered glass screen protector to shield against scratches and other damage."