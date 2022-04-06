ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

I’m A Tech Expert & This Is The One Trick I Recommend For Making Your iPhone Last YEARS Longer

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDTMX_0f0uYFPy00
Shutterstock

If you want your pricey iPhone investment to last you a long time, the trick is taking special care of it. And to take care of your iPhone, you need to have a good understanding of its battery and what it needs to keep ticking. Whether you’re experiencing frequent battery drainage or want to ward off potential problems before they start, this is the one tip for making your iPhone last years longer.

Always Use Apple Chargers

The key to a well-working iPhone is a powerful battery. And the key to a powerful battery is following correct charging habits and using the right accessories.

“A great way to ensure a long life of your iPhone would be to always use an original Apple charger or cable for charging or else reasons,” says Rajeev Kumar, the co-founder, and CEO of DocuCollab. “Giving in to a cheaper charger might seem very tempting, But every time you use it, you’re scaling down your iPhone’s life to a significant extent.”

Duplicate or other brand chargers may cause burns internally in your iPhone and reduce the efficiency of your iPhone, according to Kumar. “Apple chargers come with necessary safety checks according to government guidelines around the world,” Kumar says. “Using them would ensure the best performance and longevity of your iPhone as it was solely designed for charging your iPhone.”

In addition to using Apple or Apple-certified chargers, be careful not to overcharge your phone (charging it overnight is a no-no). Short bursts of charging that leave it within the 30 to 80 percent charging range here best. Other that that, Morshed Alam, founder and editor at Savvy Programmer, notes that these two tips can also help prolong the life of your iPhone:

Keep it clean

“Both the exterior and interior,” Alam says. “Gently wipe down your iPhone with a lint-free cloth and avoid using harsh chemicals or excessive water. When cleaning the interior, use only a soft, dry cloth.”

Protect your iPhone from elements

“Water and dust are two major enemies of iPhones,” Alam says. “To protect your device, use a water-resistant case and keep it out of direct sunlight whenever possible. You may also want to invest in a tempered glass screen protector to shield against scratches and other damage."

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
shefinds

Tech Experts Agree: This Is The Best Thing To Delete On Your iPhone To Save Battery

You’ll know if your iPhone battery isn’t up to snuff. It can barely hold a charge for longer than a few hours and it’s actually shocking how fast its charge can dip from 80 to 20 percent even though you feel like you barely used your device during that time. When your iPhone battery loses its power too fast, it’s a sign that you need to act and clean up your device to give it a boost again. Before you shell out money on a new battery or new device, Tech Expert Marvin Moldonado at Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, says this is the best thing to delete on your iPhone to save battery.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

9 signs your phone has been hacked

When it comes to online privacy on your smartphone, you may think you've taken all the right steps. You don't download unauthorized apps, you stay aware of scams and you've got some privacy software like a VPN installed. But even the most vigilant of us can fall foul of nefarious...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#This Is The One#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Docucollab
shefinds

The One Popular App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone, According To Security Experts–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your Android phone

Following on from our previous article showing how you can clear cookies on iPhone devices, this quick guide will show you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone and mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser readily will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources, and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy