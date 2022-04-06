ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Esther, FL

Mary Esther's new mayor, council members take oath of office

By Tony Judnich, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
MARY ESTHER — The city’s new mayor, who is a familiar face in Mary Esther, along with two returning City Council members and one first-time councilwoman were sworn in to office at the start of Monday’s council meeting.

Outgoing City Clerk Dana Williams administered the oath of office to Mayor Chris Stein and Councilman Bernie Oder. Councilman Larry Carter was sworn in by his son, Larry J. Carter II, and Councilwoman April Sutton was sworn in by longtime Mary Esther resident Charles Wimberly.

In last month’s city election, then-Councilman Stein won the mayor’s seat, which he previously held from April 2016 to April 2018. The mayor’s term is for two years.

More from Mary Esther:Mary Esther city clerk is named Florida's '2021 Clerk of the Year'

Stein takes office once again:Chris Stein returns as mayor in Mary Esther, Brent Smith re-elected as mayor of Valparaiso

Voters also returned Oder and Carter to the council for additional four-year terms and chose Sutton to finish the final two years of the four-year term of former Councilwoman Charlotte McKamy.

McKamy resigned from the council last April because she had moved out of Mary Esther.

Sutton and council candidates Benny Bennington and Douglas White had campaigned together as the “Council for Change” while seeking a potential referendum that would ask voters in November whether the city should be dissolved.

Earlier:Mary Esther residents, officials discuss city possibly dissolving. What would that mean for Okaloosa?

They had cited rising city property taxes and water and sewer rates as top reasons why residents might be better off as an Okaloosa County-managed unincorporated area.

At her first council meeting on Monday, Sutton did not bring up the topic.

Stein takes over the mayor’s seat from Margaret McLemore, who had served in the office off and on since 2000.

“I’m so excited about Mary Esther and the direction we’re headed,” McLemore said Monday in the packed council chamber before leaving with a basket of gifts from the city.

Susan Coxwell named mayor pro tem

The council later named Councilwoman Susan Coxwell mayor pro tem. In that role, Coxwell would assume the mayoral duties in Stein’s absence.

Also on Monday, the council agreed to have Deputy City Clerk Baileigh Loggins serve as interim city clerk because Williams is retiring.

Williams, whose last day on the job is Wednesday, has served as the city clerk since 2013. Last year, she was named by the Florida Association of City Clerks as the winner of the association's 2021 Clerk of the Year Award.

Loggins later could be appointed as Mary Esther's permanent city clerk.

