Lone Tree Republican Jammie Bradshaw joins race for Johnson County Board of Supervisors

Jammie Bradshaw of Lone Tree will run as a Republican for one of two seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

Bradshaw, 35, is a U.S. Air Force veteran and drone operator with Rantizo Solutions. She is originally from North Carolina and has lived in Lone Tree with her family since 2018.

"After having been in the military for so long, I got to Iowa and recognized some issues occurring in Johnson County," she said. "I have a history of serving not only my county and town, but also my country, and so when I found out a position was open, it seemed like the next natural step."

Bradshaw is one of two Republicans in the race for the two seats, including perennia candidate Phil Hemingway. Since only two Republicans qualified for the primary ballot, Hemingway and Bradshaw will likely make it to the ballot in November.

Three Democrats are running in the primary, including incumbent Supervisor Jon Green, V Fixmer-Oraiz of Iowa City and Seth Zimmermann of Solon. A fourth candidate, Mallory Hellman, withdrew from the race last week.

If elected in November, Bradshaw said she would want to lower tax rates in Johnson County. She said she has heard from residents that property and business taxes are too high, putting a burden on residents and entrepreneurs.

"If we can do that, it would bring business back to the county, which would increase jobs and would actually increase the income in Johnson County," she said.

Johnson County's general services tax rate for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, was set at $4.04 per $1,000 of taxable value after the Board of Supervisors approved the new budget. Residents of Johnson County pay property taxes to the city, county and school district they live in combined.

This was an increase of $0.39 compared to the previous fiscal year rate at $3.65, meaning the county will bring in $37,829,120 in revenue this year compared to $33,498,776 in the previous fiscal year. The rural tax rate was reduced from $3.76 in the current fiscal year to $3.69.

One initiative Johnson County is in the midst of implementing is an economic development plan aimed at assisting the 21,884 residents of the unincorporated parts of the county, including smaller towns and villages. The board approved this plan in January.

Bradshaw said lowering the tax rate would only help initiatives like this and could give farmers and trades workers a leg up. She said she would like to find a way to get Johnson County to encourage more on-the-job training to high school students by partnering with organizations like Future Farmers of America.

"Our farmers are having a hard time with all the tax regulations and everything else going on now. If we can cut property taxes for property owners as a whole, that would help a lot," she said.

Bradshaw said if she joins the board, a goal would be to give residents a larger voice in the decision-making of the county. She said the board needs to become more accessible to residents, which she said includes holding meetings at times when people are not at work and responding faster and more consistently to emails and phone calls from constituents.

Currently, the five-member board holds both work sessions and formal meetings at 9 a.m., but sometimes pushes those to 5:30 p.m. The meetings are livestreamed on the county's website and a Zoom option is available to participate virtually.

"Things of that nature would definitely help out and make it so the people of the county feel like they are heard and represented," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw said she would also like the county to invest more to support both veterans and senior citizens. She said. while the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs does its best to support veterans, she thinks both of these communities are left behind in Johnson County.

"I think we need to do better supporting the people who protected and defended our country," she said.

Bradshaw is hoping to use her campaign to raise awareness about veterans' issues in Johnson County, including an effort in Oxford to build a new veterans memorial.

As Republicans, Bradshaw and Hemingway likely face an uphill battle to get a seat on the board. According to the Johnson County Auditor's website, the last Republican to serve on the board was Supervisor John Etheredge, who won a March 2013 special election, and served until he lost in the 2014 general election. Prior to Etheredge, the last Republican to win a county-wide office was Sheriff Gary Hughes, who served from 1973-88.

"What party you are shouldn't determine whether or not you are able to serve the county that you live in," Bradshaw said. "I am very optimistic (about this race) and I think this is the best opportunity to serve my community in the best way I can."

Johnson County Supervisors are elected at-large, meaning there are no districts determining where a candidate must reside. More information on the June 7 primary, like how to register to vote or vote early, can be found at the Johnson County Auditor's website.

