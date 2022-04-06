ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Lone Tree Republican Jammie Bradshaw joins race for Johnson County Board of Supervisors

By George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgLE8_0f0uY8K800

Jammie Bradshaw of Lone Tree will run as a Republican for one of two seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

Bradshaw, 35, is a U.S. Air Force veteran and drone operator with Rantizo Solutions. She is originally from North Carolina and has lived in Lone Tree with her family since 2018.

"After having been in the military for so long, I got to Iowa and recognized some issues occurring in Johnson County," she said. "I have a history of serving not only my county and town, but also my country, and so when I found out a position was open, it seemed like the next natural step."

Bradshaw is one of two Republicans in the race for the two seats, including perennia candidate Phil Hemingway. Since only two Republicans qualified for the primary ballot, Hemingway and Bradshaw will likely make it to the ballot in November.

Three Democrats are running in the primary, including incumbent Supervisor Jon Green, V Fixmer-Oraiz of Iowa City and Seth Zimmermann of Solon. A fourth candidate, Mallory Hellman, withdrew from the race last week.

If elected in November, Bradshaw said she would want to lower tax rates in Johnson County. She said she has heard from residents that property and business taxes are too high, putting a burden on residents and entrepreneurs.

"If we can do that, it would bring business back to the county, which would increase jobs and would actually increase the income in Johnson County," she said.

Johnson County's general services tax rate for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, was set at $4.04 per $1,000 of taxable value after the Board of Supervisors approved the new budget. Residents of Johnson County pay property taxes to the city, county and school district they live in combined.

This was an increase of $0.39 compared to the previous fiscal year rate at $3.65, meaning the county will bring in $37,829,120 in revenue this year compared to $33,498,776 in the previous fiscal year. The rural tax rate was reduced from $3.76 in the current fiscal year to $3.69.

One initiative Johnson County is in the midst of implementing is an economic development plan aimed at assisting the 21,884 residents of the unincorporated parts of the county, including smaller towns and villages. The board approved this plan in January.

Bradshaw said lowering the tax rate would only help initiatives like this and could give farmers and trades workers a leg up. She said she would like to find a way to get Johnson County to encourage more on-the-job training to high school students by partnering with organizations like Future Farmers of America.

"Our farmers are having a hard time with all the tax regulations and everything else going on now. If we can cut property taxes for property owners as a whole, that would help a lot," she said.

Bradshaw said if she joins the board, a goal would be to give residents a larger voice in the decision-making of the county. She said the board needs to become more accessible to residents, which she said includes holding meetings at times when people are not at work and responding faster and more consistently to emails and phone calls from constituents.

Currently, the five-member board holds both work sessions and formal meetings at 9 a.m., but sometimes pushes those to 5:30 p.m. The meetings are livestreamed on the county's website and a Zoom option is available to participate virtually.

"Things of that nature would definitely help out and make it so the people of the county feel like they are heard and represented," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw said she would also like the county to invest more to support both veterans and senior citizens. She said. while the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs does its best to support veterans, she thinks both of these communities are left behind in Johnson County.

"I think we need to do better supporting the people who protected and defended our country," she said.

Bradshaw is hoping to use her campaign to raise awareness about veterans' issues in Johnson County, including an effort in Oxford to build a new veterans memorial.

As Republicans, Bradshaw and Hemingway likely face an uphill battle to get a seat on the board. According to the Johnson County Auditor's website, the last Republican to serve on the board was Supervisor John Etheredge, who won a March 2013 special election, and served until he lost in the 2014 general election. Prior to Etheredge, the last Republican to win a county-wide office was Sheriff Gary Hughes, who served from 1973-88.

"What party you are shouldn't determine whether or not you are able to serve the county that you live in," Bradshaw said. "I am very optimistic (about this race) and I think this is the best opportunity to serve my community in the best way I can."

Johnson County Supervisors are elected at-large, meaning there are no districts determining where a candidate must reside. More information on the June 7 primary, like how to register to vote or vote early, can be found at the Johnson County Auditor's website.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (515) 350-6307, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

Comments / 2

Related
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors agree to allow Atlantic Golf and Country Club to get water usage permit; County Department head recognized for years of service

(Atlantic) Mick Allen, representing the Atlantic Golf & Country Club, asked the Board of Supervisors this morning to approve a water usage permit to pump out of the Nishnabotna River. Allen said the last four or five years they have had to rely on city water, which is cost prohibitive...
CASS COUNTY, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Supervisor illegally had gun at county board meeting: sheriff

HARTFORD, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office has referred criminal charges against a county supervisor who allegedly concealed a gun illegally at a March 9 board meeting. Supervisor Timothy Michalak, who is also Hartford's mayor, allegedly did not have a valid concealed carry permit when the gun in question...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, IA
Johnson County, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
State
North Carolina State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
County
Johnson County, IA
City
Lone Tree, IA
City
Solon, IA
Johnson County, IA
Elections
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Reader supports Gisselman in Marathon County Board race

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
1808Delaware

New Member Joins Delaware County Board Of Elections

The Delaware County Board of Elections has a new member. Tom Foos, a Republican and 27-year resident of Delaware County, was sworn in by Delaware County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge David Hejmanowski during a March 8 ceremony at the BOE’s headquarters. Foos, who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County Supervisor race for District 4 begins

Alicia Ramirez announced her candidacy for Kings County Supervisor, District 4. In a press release, the lifelong resident of Kings County stated she is primed to use her experience to improve the lives of county residents. “I have raised three children in Kings County and have dedicated my life to...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Daily Leader

Petitions filed show challenged races taking place for sheriff, county board

There will actually be some races of concern for Livingston County voters when they make their choices for various offices in the primary election on June 28. The main race is up to the voter to decide, but the most high-profile position that is being contested is for Livingston County sheriff, where Ryan Bohm and Tom Vagasky are vying for the position vacated with the recent retirement of Sheriff Tony Childress.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Commission Makes Board Appointments

A number of appointments to county boards were approved by the Johnson County Commission at their recent meeting. Dave Belus was reappointed to the Lake DeSMet Advisory Board as the landowner representative. Michael Whitaker was also approved to the advisory board as the commercial representative. No applications were submitted for...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
FOX 21 Online

Former Duluth Police Chief Joins Race For St. Louis County Sheriff

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is officially in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. Ramsay joins two other candidates for the job — St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky and Moose Lake police officer Chad Walsh. “Reducing crime in the county is goal...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Elderly People#U S Air Force#Rantizo Solutions#Perennia#Democrats#Fixmer Oraiz
KESQ News Channel 3

$1.75 million in pandemic relief helping Coachella Valley Tourism approved by Riverside County Board of Supervisors

The 'Tourism Recovery Campaign' was approved on Tuesday, allocating over a million dollars to Visit Greater Palms Springs. Kimberly Wright of the Riverside County office of Economic Development tells News Channel 3 that newly allocated pandemic relief funds will support the Coachella Valley in a number of ways. Wright shared, "It will help by one, The post $1.75 million in pandemic relief helping Coachella Valley Tourism approved by Riverside County Board of Supervisors appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
So Md News.com

Wallace joins crowded District 3 school board race

A financial analyst with over 25 years of experience in the federal government has joined an increasingly packed race for the District 3 Charles County Board of Education race. Waldorf native Richard Wallace, 53, on March 7 joined the race for one of two District 3 seats on the Charles...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

345
Followers
333
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy