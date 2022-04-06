ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Police: Man shot outside Connecticut senator's New Haven home

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

At least one man was shot outside the home of a Connecticut senator in New Haven, police say

Gunfire broke out outside the home of Sen. Gary Winfield Monday. The home was struck by the gunfire.

Police say a 33-year-old New Haven man was struck by gunfire and brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The senator and his family were not physically injured.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit responded, and are leading the investigation.

Police believe that the senator was not the intended target of the shooting.

