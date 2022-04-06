High Wind Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Leake; Madison; Rankin; Scott The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Leake County in central Mississippi Northeastern Rankin County in central Mississippi Northwestern Scott County in central Mississippi Southeastern Madison County in central Mississippi * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1254 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Madison, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Goshen Springs around 105 PM CDT. Pisgah around 110 PM CDT. Ludlow around 125 PM CDT. Harperville and Tuscola around 140 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lena, Standing Pine and Walnut Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
