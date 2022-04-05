From Wander to the World: Top 24 moments in Rays history

Evan Longoria celebrates his game-winning hit against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Sept. 28, 2011. That win, coupled with a Red Sox loss, sent the Rays to the postseason. [ Times (2011) ]

Though the Rays are heading into their 25th season, they plan to wait until 2023 to celebrate their silver anniversary. But we couldn’t wait to look back, updating our list of the greatest moments in franchise history.

24. Start of something, June 22, 2021

Maybe time will prove otherwise, but the date Wander Franco made his big-league debut, at age 20, after two years as the game’s top prospect, seems like something worth commemorating. Maybe one day from Cooperstown. Plus, five months later the Rays signed him to an 11-year, $182 million contract.

23. Wild showing, Oct. 2, 2019

Making it back for a cameo in the regular-season finale after being sidelined since July 22, Yandy Diaz made quite an impact in the 2019 AL wild-card game at Oakland. He homered his first two times up to lead the Rays to a 5-1 win in their first postseason appearance in six years.

22. Party time, Sept. 20, 2008

It had become a matter of when, not if, but seeing Evan Longoria cradle a foul popup by the Twins’ Joe Mauer against the stands behind third base and clinch the Rays’ first playoff berth was breathtaking, especially for those who had been with the franchise through the dark days. The party they had in the clubhouse afterward was pretty good, too.

21. Crunch time, March 8, 2008

Elliot Johnson collides with Yankees catcher Francisco Cervelli during the ninth inning of a spring training game. [ Times (2008) ]

The significance wasn’t immediately obvious, but minor-leaguer Elliot Johnson crashing into Yankees catcher Francisco Cervelli in the ninth inning of a spring game set the stage for a season-long effort to show that the Rays were no longer going to be pushed around.

20. Here’s the catch, July 14, 2009

Carl Crawford headlined the Rays’ large contingent — five players, manager Joe Maddon and the full coaching staff — at the 2009 All-Star Game by earning MVP honors, primarily for a spectacular home-run-robbing catch. (The next year was pretty cool, too, as three Rays were in the AL All-Star lineup, with David Price on the mound, Evan Longoria at third and Crawford in left.)

19. Welcome takeover, Oct. 6, 2005

New owner Stuart Sternberg talks about changes that he plans to make to the Rays in the future. [ Times (2005) ]

After spending most of eight seasons as one of the game’s least successful and worst-run franchises, the Rays were under new management. The Stuart Sternberg-led group took over and promised to do things differently and better. A re-branding and a name-shortening two years later were well received, and they have made the playoffs seven times in the last 14 years.

18. Dan the Man, Sept. 9, 2008

Triple-A callup Dan Johnson was supposed to be in the starting lineup at Fenway Park, but flight delays from Scranton, Pa., delayed him enough that manager Joe Maddon had to change plans. Serendipitously, Johnson was then available to pinch hit in the ninth and delivered a tying homer off Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon as the Rays went on to win a game that kept them from dropping out of first place.

17. Extra time, Sept. 30, 2013

Evan Longoria, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Delmon Young (15) during the third inning of an American League wild-card tiebreaker game against the Texas Rangers. [ TONY GUTIERREZ | Associated Press (2013) ]

The Rays had to win on the final day of the season in Toronto for the right to fly to Texas for a Game 163 playoff with the Rangers to reach the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons. Their two biggest stars stepped up in a 5-2 win in the 14th tiebreaker game in MLB history. Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and David Price pitched a complete game, punctuating the final out by yelling, “That’s what I’m talking about.”

16. Winning loss, Sept. 26, 2008

Losing to the last-place Tigers wouldn’t be cause for celebration, but the Rays came back to Comerica Park later that night, after the Red Sox’s rain-delayed loss to the Yankees was complete, and popped bottles to enjoy winning the first of what now is four American League East championships.

15. It’s Randy’s world, Oct. 17, 2020

Randy Arozarena celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of the American League Championship Series Game 7 against the Houston Astros. [ DENIS POROY | Special to the Times ]

All Randy Arozarena did in Game 7 of the 2020 ALCS against the Astros was hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Rays a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in winning their second AL pennant. What Arozarena did for the week was hit .321 with four homers and six RBIs to win the ALCS MVP award, the first rookie position player to do so. And that was all part of his record-smashing month, when he hit .377 with a record 10 homers and 14 RBIs for the 20-game postseason.

14. Cash is money, Dec. 5, 2014

After parting ways with disgruntled Joe Maddon, the Rays took what seemed like a chance in hiring as their next manager, Kevin Cash, the Indians’ bullpen coach known for his baseball savvy and mediocre playing career. Cash has led the Rays to three consecutive playoff berths — including back-to-back AL East titles and a second trip to the World Series — and became the first to win back-to-back AL manager of the year awards.

13. No average Joe, Nov. 15, 2005

Joe Maddon tips his hat during an interview with a local television station at Tropicana Field after being named the new Rays manager. [ Times (2005) ]

After parting ways with disgruntled Lou Piniella, the Rays took what seemed like a chance in hiring as their next manager Joe Maddon, the Angels bench coach known for his funky glasses and creative thinking. The move turned out to be brilliant. Maddon led the Rays to four playoff appearances in six years and won two AL manager of the year awards.

12. And call him Cy, too, Nov. 14. 2018

Blake Snell was in the minority, believing he could do great things after a miserable 2017 season in which he was sent down twice. He was most definitely right, winning 21 games — losing five and posting a sterling 1.89 ERA — and the second Cy Young Award in franchise history.

11. Call him Cy, Nov. 14, 2012

David Price breathes a sigh of relief as MLB Network camera operator Rob Diaz, behind Price, takes his microphone off after an announcement that Price has won the AL Cy Young award. [ Times (2012) ]

Winning 20 games was a big deal for the Rays’ David Price in the 2012 season. A bigger one came when he was voted winner of the American League Cy Young award, the most prestigious individual honor won by a Tampa Bay player to this day.

10. A no-no, July 26, 2010

Having been on the wrong end of four no-hitters at the time, the Rays finally got to do the celebrating as Matt Garza blanked the Tigers, walking one in a 120-pitch gem.

9. In a pinch, Sept. 28, 2011

Desmond Jennings, left, congratulates Dan Johnson after Johnson's solo homer off Cory Wade tied the score in the ninth against the Yankees at Tropicana Field. [ Times (2011) ]

Evan Longoria’s Game 162, 12th-inning homer understandably is the moment recorded in history, but Dan Johnson made it all possible three innings earlier. Down to his — and the Rays’ — last strike against the Yankees, Johnson stunned the crowd with a liner that tucked just inside the rightfield pole for a tying homer, setting the stage for the dramatic ending that sent the Rays to the playoffs — thanks to Boston also losing at Baltimore that night.

8. Hello, World again, Oct. 20, 2020

The Rays made it back to the World Series a second time, but there was little pomp and extremely odd circumstance given the pandemic that delayed and cut short the season. The Rays clinched the pennant by surviving a seven-games-in-seven-days ALCS against the Astros played in San Diego, then flew to Arlington, Texas, to take on the Dodgers in the neutral site World Series.

7. Hello, World, Oct. 22, 2008

SP_296436_CASS_rays_9 BRIAN CASSELLA | Times (10/22/2008 ST. PETERSBURG) Flashbulbs from fans cameras pop as the first pitch of the 2008 World Series is thrown. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL - Tampa Bay Rays vs the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field in Game 1 of the World Series on Wednesday (10/22/08). [ BRIAN CASSELLA | Times (2008) ]

Scott Kazmir’s first-pitch strike was one of the few highlights in the 3-2 loss to the Phillies in the World Series opener, but the reality was that there was a real, live World Series game being played in St. Petersburg. And that alone was pretty amazing.

6. Sweet revenge, Oct. 9, 2020

Mike Brosseau didn’t want to call it revenge, which was fine because everyone else did it for him. Having nearly been hit in the head in by a 101-mph Aroldis Chapman fastball in a Sept. 1 game at Yankee Stadium, the Rays infielder struck back at a most dramatic time. Facing Chapman in the eighth inning of the fifth and deciding game of the 2020 ALDS, batting with the score tied and one out, battling back from an 0-2 count and through 10 pitches, Brosseau homered to send the Rays to the next round and the Yankees home. “Hands down the greatest moment I’ve been a part of in baseball,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

5. A milestone homer, Aug. 7, 1999

Wade Boggs kisses home plate while umpire Laz Diaz looks on after getting his 3,000th hit. [ GRANT JEFFERIES | Associated Press (1999) ]

Tampa product Wade Boggs came home to make history, and that he did, reaching 3,000 hits in dramatic fashion. He became the first of the then-22 players to reach the milestone with a home run. Boggs made an emotional trip around the bases, saluting his mother, who was killed in a 1986 car accident, then dropping to his knees and kissing home plate.

4. The first first pitch, March 31, 1998

Twenty years of trying to get a team in Tampa Bay and three years of building the franchise under managing general partner Vince Naimoli culminated with a fastball from Wilson Alvarez to Detroit’s Brian Hunter — low and inside, but who cared — to the delight of a roaring sellout crowd of 45,369 at Tropicana Field.

3. Baseball was fun, Oct. 24, 2020

The Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrates after scoring the winning run in Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. The Rays defeated the Dodgers 8-7 to tie the series 2-2. [ ERIC GAY | Associated Press (2020) ]

The Rays were the winners in one of the wildest endings to a World Series game after trailing 7-6 with two outs in the ninth, and two on. They got a single from Seminole native Brett Phillips — who hadn’t had an at-bat in nearly three weeks or a hit in a month — to score the tying run, then an error by Dodgers centerfielder Chris Taylor that allowed Randy Arozarena, who fell down after rounding third, to get back up and slide home safely head-first, banging the plate with his hand.

2. Game 162, Sept. 28, 2011

Evan Longoria hit the modern-day shot heard round the world, his 12th-inning homer capping a wild comeback from a 7-0 deficit as the Rays not only beat the Yankees but — clinched the AL wild-card playoff berth. Longoria joined Bobby Thomson of the 1951 Giants as the only players to hit a walkoff homer in the final regular-season game to put his team in the playoffs.

1. ALCS clincher, Oct. 19, 2008

The Rays celebrate a 3-1 win over the Red Sox, which send them to their first World Series. [ Times (2008) ]

David Price threw the pitch, Boston’s Jed Lowrie hit the ground ball, Akinori Iwamura made the pickup and raced to step on second base and the Rays — the Tampa Bay Rays — won the American League pennant and were going to the World Series. This improbable season, as radio broadcaster Dave Wills screamed, did indeed have another chapter.

