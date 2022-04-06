ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Gunman dead after firing more than 100 rounds, officer hurt

 2 days ago
Authorities investigate the scene of a Tuesday evening fatal shooting in Roseville, Minn. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A Roseville police officer was struck by gunfire Tuesday night while responding to a report of shots fired at a residence, officials say. A gunman fired more than 100 rounds in the neighborhood, seriously wounding a police officer before the suspect was shot and later died, police said Wednesday. (Nick Ferraro/ Pioneer Press via AP)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A gunman fired more than 100 rounds in his suburban Minneapolis neighborhood, seriously wounding a police officer before the suspect was shot and later died, police said Wednesday.

Officers in Roseville responded to a report of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and encountered a chaotic scene as they immediately came under fire, Police Chief Erika Scheider said during a briefing.

An officer was shot in the face and his colleagues dragged him to a squad car and rushed him to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Scheider said.

The 53-year-old suspect moved around the wooded, residential neighborhood about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis and continued to shoot at officers and houses, in some cases breaking windows, officials said. Neighbors received an alert to shelter in place as police, Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies and State Patrol troopers searched for the gunman.

The shooting continued for about an hour before a Roseville officer spotted the suspect outside a home, returned fire and the suspect sustained a significant injury to his groin area, Scheider said. The suspect later died at a hospital, the chief said, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will determine whether gunfire from the officer led to his death.

A rifle was recovered at the scene and turned over to the BCA, which was investigating the shooting. The BCA has also received police body camera video from the scene, the chief said.

The suspect was known to police, Scheider said, because there were previous mental health-related calls involving the man and his family.

PA John
1d ago

Sad experience will note the following line: "The suspect was known to police, Scheider said, because there were previous mental health-related calls involving the man and his family." - Again and again we see horrific crimes caused by habitually violent repeat offenders, who are invariably well known to the police, because they've been through the legal system many times and always returned to the streets. The inexperienced and ineffectual will play along with the cynical game played by those in authority in order to escape responsibility for their failing policies, and blame everything on inanimate object behavior. While criminals and crazies are repeatedly freed to run the streets, the corrupt and their useful idiot true believers will continue to blame the law abiding and try to disarm them instead. The term "gun violence" is nothing more than psychological warfare propaganda used by authorities to escape responsibility, and by enemies both foreign and domestic, to disarm the law a

Steph Oleson
19h ago

Mental health facilities need brought back! Start forcing treatment again. We recently had an elderly couple battered with a hammer by a family member and have another family down the road that constantly have police there to deal with their violent mentally ill son. I too have family members that refuse care. This is and has been an epidemic. Mental health has come so far in some respects but has also failed to help so many troubled souls. The newest ignorant Mental health question I heard recently was "Have you chosen a death date?" One of a parents greatest fears is if their unstable child will take their own life or that of someone else. people are begging for help. police are put in situations they are not equipped to deal with and are left with the only choice of defending themselves and others. There are things that can be done before it ever gets this far.

Carl
19h ago

Just like every single mass shooter..they all been known by Police, FBI or DHS.... and they all DID NOTHING..they just let things happen so they can move with their disarming law abide citizens agenda.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

