With their 6-4 loss to the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena, the Iowa Heartlanders were officially eliminated from Kelly Cup Playoff contention. Iowa has dropped its last six games and is now 27-31-8-1 on the season. The Heartlanders are in last place in the ECHL Central Division with 63 standings points. The top four teams in each ECHL division make the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO