ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks relegation worries, Coady and Niakhate linked

By Pat Mariboe
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out our preview of today’s match against Burnley. [RBM]. Here’s who Everton will be up against. “Burnley make it very difficult, they are very physical and tough to play against. They work hard off the ball and have a certain style, which is difficult to combat. We have to be...

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
LIVERPOOL F.C.
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, March 16

Every day at 4:15 pm, a copper-coloured fox would walk up to Catherine Raven’s porch and she would read to him. So begins Fox & I. Foxes are remarkable creatures. Heck, this blog did a player ratings to the theme of foxes not that long ago. But none of those foxes were this fox, named Fox by our park ranger turned author.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Adrian Holmes
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Calamitous 3-2 Loss to Burnley

Did the Blues deserve to lose again on Wednesday night; manager Frank Lampard’s seventh reverse in nine premier league matches? It’s a tough question to answer. The team overcame a nervy opening to battle back from adversity and into a half-time lead, which they retained until Jay Rodriguez fired home for the hosts in the 57th minute. They rebounded following this setback - inflicted via some chaotic defending - and subsequently faced only a pot-shot from Maxwel Cornet, stopped easily by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, before the Ivorian scored the decisive goal with five minutes of regulation time remaining. In between Burnley’s second half strikes, the visitors had dominated play and attempted nine shots at Nick Pope’s goal - though Sean Dyche’s disciplined outfit blocked five of them. Thereafter, substitute Salomon Rondon still had a chance to salvage a point for the Toffees, firing wide from 15 yards in added time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SB Nation

Everton at Burnley: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Gordon, Branthwaite start

Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite go straight into the starting XI, looks like a back three today. Relegation six-pointers tend to be cagey, tense affairs and we can likely expect exactly that tonight as Everton travel to Burnley in their rescheduled Premier League game. The Toffees sit four points clear of the Clarets, and both teams are enduring awful recent form in a miserable season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toffee#Burnley#Lamps#Efc#Watch Frank#Under 23s
SB Nation

Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard & players avoid away fans, Depay & Svanberg linked

“We got into good areas but we were not clinical enough. At that point you always leave the game open, then we make mistakes for their goals. “Listen, the players have to work and fight to get through this if it’s a lack of confidence. We are in a battle. If we didn’t know it, we do now. We’re still above Burnley in the table so we have to keep fighting and looking forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Total football? Sometimes a different ball game is needed to win

From Wimbledon’s ‘Crazy Gang’ approach to tika-taka – a vast array of footballing styles has captivated footballing audiences for generations. When I started following the game seriously in the mid-90s, teams “trying to play good football” were rightly lauded. The word “trying” is significant,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lampard on bouncing back, Goodison form and Man Utd

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s game with Manchester United on Saturday. Everton are boosted by the return of Allan from suspension and Michael Keane, who missed Wednesday’s defeat by Burnley. Seamus Coleman is also available. On bouncing back: “It was a disappointing result,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Burnley: Predicted Line-Up | Dele Debut, Finally?

This isn’t necessarily a “must-win” fixture, but Everton simply cannot afford to lose to Burnley on Wednesday night. The Blues are currently three points clear of Watford in 18th (who have played two games more) and are four points clear of Burnley (who’ve play the same amount of games). Obviously, we desperately want to win this game, but a defeat would be catastrophic, and would move Burnley with just a point of the Blues with a marginally better goal difference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Devastating Collapse against Burnley

It was a “must not lose” game, but a late collapse despite leading at the break meant Frank Lampard’s Everton did exactly what they couldn’t afford. The situation is now bleaker than ever, and it seems likely that the Blues will be sitting in the bottom three come Sunday night, as they must take on Manchester United at Goodison Park while Burnley travel to bottom-dwellers Norwich City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Benfica vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Liverpool have a Champions League quarterfinal first leg match tonight and it’s not even the biggest match of the week. What a time to be alive. The Reds got—on paper at least—the easiest remaining team in the competition in Portuguese side Benfica. Then again, that competition is the final eight of the Champions League, so there are no “sure things” at this stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, Danjuma, Guardiola, Lampard, Nunez

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min) Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News) The Old Trafford club have told six players they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tactical Analysis: The Leicester draw and Rangnick’s options without Ronaldo

This is a continuation of the Tactical Analysis posted earlier. You can read part I here. As we looked at in Part I of this two part tactical analysis, Ralf Rangnick has managed to successfully reshape Manchester United around Cristiano Ronaldo. United now create more shots than the previous two years, with Ronaldo getting the bulk of them. It’s made them pretty reliant on the striker which leads to the question, what do you do if Ronaldo isn’t available?
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy