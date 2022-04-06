ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania court blocks governor’s carbon emissions plan

By Michael Rubinkam, Marc Levy, Associated Press
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBni3_0f0uVnhP00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court on Tuesday blocked the centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change, the latest challenge to the Democrat’s effort to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.

Commonwealth Court, in a one-line unsigned order, said it will not allow the official publication of the regulation “pending further order of the court.”

The regulation would require fossil fuel-fired power plants to pay a price for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit starting July 1 in a state that has long been one of the nation’s biggest polluters and power producers.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

The regulation was to be published on Saturday. But the court sided with leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, who just a day earlier had failed in their final legislative attempt to block the regulation.

Wolf’s administration said Tuesday night only that it was reviewing the order and is “committed to ensuring that this regulatory process continues to move forward.”

Republican lawmakers in the nation’s No. 2 natural gas state and its No. 3 coal-mining state contend that the regulation is an illegal use of regulatory authority. They say legislative approval is required to force power plants to buy hundreds of millions of dollars in credits annually that the state could then spend on clean energy or energy efficiency programs.

Wolf in 2019 ordered his administration to start working on a regulation to bring Pennsylvania into a multi-state consortium of Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states, called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which sets a price and declining limits on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

Mail-in ballots fail to arrive for election day in Luzerne County

The plan has won approval from regulatory bodies and signoff by the governor’s office of general counsel and the attorney general’s office under reviews for form and legality.

Wolf has insisted that his administration has the authority to regulate carbon dioxide under existing state air pollution laws and Democratic lawmakers say the measure is desperately needed to act against climate change and speed up Pennsylvania’s transition to the future of a clean energy-based economy.

Republican lawmakers, however, say that paying a price for carbon dioxide emissions will close down power plants, balloon consumer electric bills, threaten national security and destroy Pennsylvania’s growing natural gas-based industrial economy.

Opponents have included coal- and natural gas-related interests, industrial and business groups and labor unions whose workers maintain power plants, build gas pipelines and mine coal. It has backing from owners of higher-efficiency gas plants, nuclear plants and solar and wind power installations.

Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Chairman Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming, called the court’s order “a welcome step in the right direction” given how much it will increase electricity costs.

Pa. lawmakers renew calls for extension of child sex abuse statute of limitations

Wolf’s administration has estimated that the program would increase electricity bills in the short-term, but bring them back down by the end of the decade as money from the credits is spent on energy efficiency programs that ultimately result in lower electricity use.

The Independent Fiscal Office, a nonpartisan legislative agency, agreed that higher auction prices could result in higher consumer electric bills. Using methodology developed by the state Department of Environmental Protection, the fiscal office recently calculated that electric bills could rise by about $4.40 to about $6.20 per month.

In consortium states, owners of fossil-fuel power plants with a capacity of 25 megawatts or more must buy a credit for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit.

That theoretically gives fossil fuel plants an incentive to lower their emissions and makes non-emitting plants — such as nuclear, wind, and solar — more cost-competitive in power markets.

In recent months, the price of a credit has shot up, almost quadrupling, increasing the price that dozens of Pennsylvania power plants fueled by coal, oil, and natural gas would have to pay.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarter s. Sign up here.

Michael A. Mehling, deputy director of the Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, attributed the rising cost of credits to the rising price of natural gas and rising demand from more investors taking climate policies more seriously.

Rising natural gas prices are making coal prices more affordable and creating a surge in the use of coal for electricity, requiring power plant owners to buy more emissions credits for the higher carbon-emitting fuel, Mehling said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
One Green Planet

Biden Reinstates California’s Ability to Set Limits on Climate-Warming Emissions on Cars

A win for the environment! The Biden administration is letting California set its own climate-warming emission limits on cars once again. California is the most populated state in the U.S. and has often been a role model for other states with implementing environmental laws and regulations. California recently became the first state to make a plan to combat microplastics, many cities have banned fur, and some airports have even banned plastic water bottles. It’s clear that California is often a leader in environmental regulation, and many states have followed their lead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
MSNBC

Biden's missed opportunity to go all in on renewable energy

President Joe Biden made lofty promises about transitioning America to clean energy both during the campaign and once in office. When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, it seemed like a natural moment to revive the calls for investment in clean energy and a greener economy. Oddly, though, exactly the opposite...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Energy Efficiency#Natural Gas#Ap#Democrat#Commonwealth Court#Republican#Legislature
PennLive.com

Pa. natural gas plant on hold after activists sue, win

The future of a major liquified natural gas facility proposed for northeastern Pennsylvania was thrown into question Monday after its developer settled a legal challenge brought by environmental activists. A subsidiary of New Fortress Energy Inc. agreed to pull the plug on its proposed LNG plant in Wyalusing — at...
WYALUSING, PA
WKBN

Pennsylvania’s big GOP primary field for governor has party leaders worried

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) — A massive Republican primary field for governor in Pennsylvania is spurring growing discomfort among party leaders that a widely splintered primary vote could produce a winner who cannot beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November’s general election. Ten Republicans filed paperwork Tuesday to get on the May 17 primary ballot. That is more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Cumberland County coroner identifies murder-suicide victims

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead and a third sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a murder-suicide in New Cumberland early Wednesday morning. The coroner’s office has identified the shooter as Joseph Paul Pentz, 32, of Etters, and the victim of the homicide as Jessica McCulloch, 36, of New Cumberland. The cause of death […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
abc27 News

Erie High School shooting suspect turns himself in

Update (8:22 p.m.) – The Erie County District Attorney confirmed to JET 24 Action News that the suspect is being held currently at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday morning. There is no word at this point if police have recovered the nine millimeter handgun which was used […]
ERIE, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy