Neenah schools got a lower interest rate than expected for 2020 referendum money. Here's how much it could save taxpayers

NEENAH - The Neenah school board approved the sale of $63 million in bonds to continue funding the April 2020 referendum and larger $181.7 million facilities plan that includes the new high school and other projects.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the board approved a bid with a 2.98% interest rate, well below the projected 4% to 4.5% rate anticipated when voters approved the $114.9 million referendum two years ago.

The lower-than-anticipated interest rate will no longer require the school board to go for a third round of borrowing, which was the plan when the referendum was approved.

The first borrow of $99 million in July 2020 was also secured well below the forecasted 4% interest rate at 2%. Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer said Tuesday the estimated saving for taxpayers is about $27 million in interest because of the lower interest rates.

In total, the referendum approved the borrowing of $114.9 million and the rest of the money will come from the district’s budget.

The $62.9 million approved Tuesday is made up of two parts: $15.9 million of referendum money that taxpayers will eventually pay back and $47 million that will be paid back with the district's operating funds.

During the meeting, Pfeiffer said the district originally anticipated three borrows, but ended up only needing two. A letter from Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Joch to the school board said only two were needed because of the low interest rate of the first borrow.

In a nod to Tuesday being election day and remembering when Neenah's referendum was approved two years ago, Pfeiffer said, "When we think about two years ago today, it was a special day for our community."

