ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Neenah schools got a lower interest rate than expected for 2020 referendum money. Here's how much it could save taxpayers

By AnnMarie Hilton, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lY1G8_0f0uVaDy00

NEENAH - The Neenah school board approved the sale of $63 million in bonds to continue funding the April 2020 referendum and larger $181.7 million facilities plan that includes the new high school and other projects.

At its Tuesday night meeting, the board approved a bid with a 2.98% interest rate, well below the projected 4% to 4.5% rate anticipated when voters approved the $114.9 million referendum two years ago.

The lower-than-anticipated interest rate will no longer require the school board to go for a third round of borrowing, which was the plan when the referendum was approved.

The first borrow of $99 million in July 2020 was also secured well below the forecasted 4% interest rate at 2%. Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer said Tuesday the estimated saving for taxpayers is about $27 million in interest because of the lower interest rates.

In total, the referendum approved the borrowing of $114.9 million and the rest of the money will come from the district’s budget.

The $62.9 million approved Tuesday is made up of two parts: $15.9 million of referendum money that taxpayers will eventually pay back and $47 million that will be paid back with the district's operating funds.

During the meeting, Pfeiffer said the district originally anticipated three borrows, but ended up only needing two. A letter from Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Joch to the school board said only two were needed because of the low interest rate of the first borrow.

In a nod to Tuesday being election day and remembering when Neenah's referendum was approved two years ago, Pfeiffer said, "When we think about two years ago today, it was a special day for our community."

Reach AnnMarie Hilton at ahilton@gannett.com or 920-370-8045. Follow her on Twitter at @hilton_annmarie.

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

How does raising the interest rate lower inflation?

ATLANTA — The Federal Reserve’s decision to lift interest rates won’t have an immediate impact on our wallet, but it has sparked questions about how the move will ease our nation’s record inflation. Whether it’s at the grocery store or the gas station, our wallets are...
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Here's How Much Money Americans Lose to Online Scammers at Every Age

Young people are falling victim to online scams at a higher rate than ever before, but older generations are losing the most money to them. That's according to a report from fraud prevention firm SEON, which analyzed data collected in 2020 by the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. SEON's "Gen-Z...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Neenah, WI
Education
Shropshire Star

How much money will I save if fuel duty is cut?

Fuel duty is levied at a rate of 57.95p per litre for petrol and diesel. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a cut in fuel duty of up to 5p per litre in his spring statement. Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions about taxes on fuel. –...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#School Board
FOXBusiness

Here's how the Fed's rate hike could impact mortgages

Following the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate hike Wednesday, the housing market will likely see an impact in the form of higher mortgage rates. Though mortgage rates do not follow the federal funds rate, they do typically follow the yield on the 10-year Treasury. Following the Fed's announcement, the 10-year Treasury yield spiked as high as 2.246%, its highest level since May 2019.
BUSINESS
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

1K+
Followers
457
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy