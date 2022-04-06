ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are flags at half-staff today? Virginia Governor honors fallen Henrico officer

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to the tragic death of Henrico Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton , Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday, April 6, from sunrise until sunset.

Sutton, 24, died after the cruiser he was driving the night of Wednesday, March 30 was t-boned by a Dodge pickup at the Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road intersection.

The crash injured a field training officer, and someone in custody, who were also in the police vehicle. Police said their injuries remained critical as of Monday, April 4. The pickup truck driver has since been released from the hospital.

Sutton’s funeral will be held at Victory Tabernacle Church at 11700 Genito Road in Midlothian at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6. He will be laid to rest in Hopewell at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. His interment will be open to the public.

Vigil honors Henrico officer killed in crash

The governor’s flag order includes all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

