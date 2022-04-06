Another Building Year in Yankton

MARSHFIELD – The developer of a recently completed 240-unit Chapter 40B project wants to add a 300-unit complex next door in what was originally an industrial park. Mill Creek Residential presented initial plans for the new Chapter 40B complex to the Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals last week. The 300 units would be spread across seven buildings on 12.7 acres, and the project would include a clubhouse and a swimming pool.

