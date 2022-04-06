ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond woman arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder after months-long police investigation

By Kassidy Hammond
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUJOE_0f0uTM8K00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested a Richmond woman Monday, April 4 on charges of murder in connection with a homicide dating back to December 6, 2021.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Shaliyah Branch-Dixon had her arraignment for charges of 2nd-degree murder Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m., and the case was continued to May 5 at 9 a.m.

8News previously reported the murder of 64-year-old Raul Morales of Richmond , which took place Monday, December 6, 2021, on Clarkson Road. Morales was found by police unresponsive with head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Branch-Dixon had previously been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in January 2022 , after stealing an idling pickup truck on the same street as the murder, Clarkson Road. A little over an hour after she stole the truck, Branch-Dixon ran a red light at the intersection of Belvidere Street and Main Street in Richmond and hit a Richmond police cruiser.

Related Coverage: Richmond woman steals pickup truck, hits police cruiser

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Branch-Dixon was charged with disregarding a traffic light and possession of a stolen vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Bluefield murder suspects held without bond

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Two murder suspects from Bluefield saw their day in court in Mercer County Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks were both in court for the first time after they were extradited from Delaware earlier this week. Both were arraigned on charges including conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Washington Dc#Police#Head Injuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: Boyfriend of Bjana James arrested on murder charges

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested the boyfriend of Bjana James, a 37-year-old mother of two found dead over the weekend in the Bronx. Investigators said her throat had been slashed and she was stabbed in the chest. One of her siblings made the gruesome discovery early Saturday morning inside an apartment on East 147th Street in Mott Haven. Police arrested 35-year-old Nashan Walsh on murder charges. They said he lived at the apartment with James. She is survived by an 8-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son. 
BRONX, NY
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy