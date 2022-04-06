ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

AstroFriday program on lunar exploration coincides with launch of NASA's Artemis program

By Mike Easterling, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCqjM_0f0uT8rP00
  • The "Flight to the Moon" program will be show at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Planetarium on the college campus.
  • Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun.
  • Call 505-566-3361 or check out the San Juan College Planetarium Facebook page for more information.

FARMINGTON — With public interest in the moon on the upswing again as NASA moves into high gear for its planned series of Artemis missions, this month's AstroFriday program at the San Juan College Planetarium takes on increased relevance.

The Planetarium will present "Flight to the Moon: LRO and LCROSS Revisted," a 10-minute video that chronicles two unmanned lunar exploration missions undertaken by NASA in 2009. The missions were significant because they confirmed researchers' belief that there was water on the moon locked up in icy craters, Planetarium director David Mayeux said.

That discovery has major implications for NASA's plans to return to the moon in the near future and perhaps even establish a regular human presence there. The agency is just a few months away from launching the first mission of the Artemis program, which will send an uncrewed spacecraft around and beyond the moon this summer.

That mission will serve as a precursor to a manned mission back to the moon, which is scheduled to take place by 2025.

"I think if we're going to go and try to send manned missions to Mars and continue our exploration of the solar system, a mission to the moon is the logical place to start with an off-earth presence," Mayeux said of NASA's logic for going back to the moon for the first time since the last of the Apollo missions in 1972.

A human return to the moon offers all sorts of benefits, he said, citing its likely use as a staging and launch site for spacecraft on Martian and deep-space exploration missions. The moon's lack of an atmosphere makes it much easier and cheaper to launch spacecraft from there, he said. That lack of an atmosphere also would make the moon an attractive site for an observatory, Mayeux noted.

The Artemis program had been scheduled to go through a so-called "wet dress rehearsal" earlier this week in which the rocket powering the Orion spacecraft was to be filled with fuel on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and a countdown was to be conducted without an actual launch taking place. But that test was scrubbed April 4 by technical difficulties, with no word on when it now will take place.

The timing of subsequent Artemis missions will depend on the success or failure of the initial Artemis mission this summer, NASA officials have said. The timing of that unmanned mission likely will coincide with the planned return of the first images from the new James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched in late 2021 and has been undergoing mirror alignment procedures for the past few months after reaching its position in orbit around the sun.

All of that should make for a very exciting summer in the space exploration realm, Mayeux said.

"I don't like to make superlatives about it, but it's definitely got a lot of interesting things going on," he said.

Mayeux said he's not sure there will be the same sense of wonder about a human return to the moon as there was when it first happened in 1969, but he has no doubt there will be plenty to be excited about.

"There'll be a different feel to it," he said. " … I think what will make it different will be the intention of the mission."

While the Apollo missions were historic and fascinating, he said, they served as humankind's first, tentative steps off its own world and were not intended to pave the way for a longer-term human presence on the moon the way the Artemis missions are.

"This is us staking a claim for humanity 'OK, now let's do some stuff while we're here,'" Mayeux said.

The "Flight to the Moon" program will be show at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Planetarium on the college campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis, and no one will be admitted after the programs have begun. Each program also will include a live sky show.

Mayeux also plans to set up a telescope in the courtyard outside the Planetarium at approximately 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, for a free, public stargazing session.

Call 505-566-3361 or check out the San Juan College Planetarium Facebook page for more information.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Powerful 'Space Laser' Has Been Detected Beaming From Deep Space

Powerful, radio-wavelength laser light has been detected emanating from the greatest distance across deep space yet. It's a type of massless cosmic object called a megamaser, and its light has traveled for a jaw-dropping 5 billion light-years to reach us here on Earth. The astronomers who discovered it using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa have named it Nkalakatha – an isiZulu word meaning "big boss".
ASTRONOMY
WTOP

NASA’s mega moon rocket Artemis rolls out

Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, of course. But it’s also a big day for space exploration — and what could be the first step toward returning humans to the moon. No matter where you are at 5 p.m. Thursday, make sure you tune in to NASA TV to watch the live rollout of NASA’s Artemis I Mission Moon Rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Business
Farmington, NM
Industry
Roanoke Times

Dan River High School grad guides NASA program's look back in cosmic time

As program director of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, Pittsylvania County native Gregory L. Robinson gets to examine the history of the universe. Robinson, a 1978 graduate of Dan River High School, has been program director for the $10 billion project for four years. It is the largest and most powerful space science observatory in history, according to NASA.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WESH

NASA looks to develop next-generation Artemis lunar landers

The Artemis I rocket, NASA’s program returning humans to the moon, is now undergoing tests before its first launch in a few months. But the first anticipated dust-down of the Artemis crewed lunar lander won’t happen until 2025 at the earliest. The first version of the lander is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Send Your Name Around the Moon on NASA's Artemis I Mission

If you've ever gazed at the stars and wondered what it'd take to make it to space, the answer might be simpler than you'd expect. NASA is accepting names to be flown around the moon on its upcoming Artemis I mission. And all you have to do is fill out NASA's online form.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Space.com

The sun and moon photobomb NASA's Artemis 1 megarocket in these amazing photos

NASA's huge Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was dramatically backdropped by two solar system bodies during its first-ever rollout to the launch pad on March 17 and March 18. The stacked SLS and Orion capsule that will fly NASA's upcoming Artemis 1 mission got a glimpse of their target, the moon, during the rollout, which took the duo from the huge Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to Pad 39B. Other dramatic photos show the sun rising behind the 322-foot-tall (98 meters) rocket as it sat on the pad.
ASTRONOMY
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

1K+
Followers
508
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy