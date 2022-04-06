Dakota College nursing program undergoes accreditation

BOTTINIEAU - Dakota College at Bottineau recently underwent an accreditation virtual visit by the National League of Nursing Commission Nursing Education Accreditation (CNEA) on March 23-25, 2022.

Accreditation is a rigorous and lengthy process by which the program is evaluated to ensure nursing students receive an exceptional and quality education. A self-study report of the Dakota College Associate Degree Nursing Program was submitted to the CNEA in February, 2022. The site visitors reviewed the self-study report and interviewed the college's administration, nursing faculty members, nursing students, college staff, alumni, clinical agencies, and community members involved with the nursing program. The interviews provided answers for CNEA to determine whether Dakota College meets the standards required for accreditation. "The site visit was completed successfully and if the DCB nursing program is victorious in receiving full accreditation from the CNEA it provides us with a symbol of excellence in nursing education," said Paige Baade, MSN, RN, director of nursing at DCB. "Our program will be notified towards the end of the year with their decision".

The Dakota College nursing program is offered through the Dakota Nursing Program consortium with four other ND community colleges. The first Dakota College nursing program started in the fall of 2005 which continues to prepare students for nursing careers as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Registered (RN) within three semesters or less. All program locations at Bottineau, Minot, Valley City and Jamestown start in the fall each year with admission applications due March 4th of the enrollment year. Dakota College nursing program is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 until April 15, 2022.