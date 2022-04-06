ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah woman dies after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A Utah woman on a private boating trip has died after a fall at the Grand Canyon, authorities said Tuesday. Officials at the national...

A. Mark Perry
1d ago

It's crazy! I fell 40 feet and landed on my head while building a log cabin. It bruised all of my internal organs strangely enough and I had to get 30 stitches in my head but I was alright. Apparently I was luckier than I knew!

axemen007
1d ago

probably taking a selfie and fell iff the edge...u know its all about me me me.

Guest
1d ago

Bummer, I went on one of those trips and I can't imagine what it would have been like after someone died.

