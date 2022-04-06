Deals: An Artists Complete NFT Guide Sell Your First Digital Art

We have all been down the same train of thought regarding artificial intelligence, thanks to sci-fi films peppered throughout the history of Hollywood: Artificial intelligence is too dangerous. However, as time has proven over and over again, humankind is unable to duplicate the same kind of AI that we see in the movies..yet. Any attempt at creating artificial intelligence is garnered towards machine learning and semantic similarity. We’re still a long way from sentient A.I, but here’s what’s going on in the industry and what we can expect moving forward.

