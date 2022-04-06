17-year-old arrested for arson in 10 Aurora fires

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Aurora Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male for arson after about 10 locations were set on fire Wednesday morning.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the fires started after 12:30 a.m. near Iliff Avenue and Peoria Street. AFR said the fires ranged from dumpsters to bushes to apartment buildings.

One of the fires extended to an apartment building at South Racine Way and South Quentin Way. No injuries were reported. However, 10 residents were displaced, along with multiple pets.

No firefighters were injured.

