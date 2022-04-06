ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

17-year-old arrested for arson in 10 Aurora fires

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJCAy_0f0uPJcz00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Aurora Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male for arson after about 10 locations were set on fire Wednesday morning.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the fires started after 12:30 a.m. near Iliff Avenue and Peoria Street. AFR said the fires ranged from dumpsters to bushes to apartment buildings.

Aurora Police under fire for 2,500-case backlog

One of the fires extended to an apartment building at South Racine Way and South Quentin Way. No injuries were reported. However, 10 residents were displaced, along with multiple pets.

No firefighters were injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
FOX31 Denver

Woman killed at roadside memorial on death anniversary

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor community is dealing with two deaths, each a year apart at the same location. “I’ve never heard of it happening,” Kathryn Schwartztrauber said. “And I hope that I never hear about it happening again.” Saturday, friends and family met to remember the life of Billy Thompson on Eastman Park […]
WINDSOR, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Firefighters#Kdvr#Aurora Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Brighton Police Find Possible Kidnapping Victim Rylee Heinz

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Brighton police says they found a possible kidnap victim. Police are asked the public earlier on Tuesday to help them find 20-year-old Rylee Heinz. Rylee Heinz (credit: Brighton Police) At around 4:45 p.m., Heinz reportedly reached out to a friend who then called police. Police say they confirmed Heinz is safe. Brighton Police need help locating a possible kidnapping victim: https://t.co/n9JWVOBztb — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) April 5, 2022 Further details about the investigation have not been released.
BRIGHTON, CO
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy