This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The monthly child tax credit payments sent out in the second half of 2021 lowered the number of children living in poverty by 40%. With that demise, the number of children in poverty has significantly risen this year.

INCOME TAX ・ 24 DAYS AGO