Royals top prospect Witt Jr to start opener at third base

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract in which the club exercised its option for next season and the sides added a mutual option for 2024. Merrifield, who made his second All-Star team last season, will earn $7 million this season and $2.75 million in 2023, with up to $4 million in escalators. The mutual option is for $18 million with a $500,000 buyout. Merrifield’s value to the Royals is more than just his bat and baserunning ability. One of baseball's most versatile players, Merrifield is also capable of playing first base, second base and third base along with all three outfield positions.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO