Royals top prospect Witt Jr to start opener at third base

 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr., widely considered the best prospect in baseball, has made the Kansas City roster and will start at third...

Royal expectations: Greinke, Witt and KC’s hopes for 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Every big leaguer thinks their team has a chance when they arrive to spring training. The old “hope springs eternal” cliché is, after all, more apropos to Major League Baseball than perhaps any other professional sport. It’s been a few years, though, since the Royals viewed a season with expectations […]
Royals agree with All-Star Merrifield on deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract late Wednesday in which the club exercised its option for next season and the two sides added a mutual option for 2024. Merrifield, who made his second All-Star team last season, will earn $7 million this […]
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. batting second in MLB debut

Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is starting on third base and batting second on Thursday versus right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals decided to include Witt on their Opening Day roster and they will have the 21-year-old top prospect man the hot corner right away. Witt slashed .290/.361/.576 with 33 home runs and 29 stolen bases in 124 games between Double-A and Triple-A last year. Kansas City's full lineup on Thursday: Whit Merrifield RF, Witt 3B, Andrew Benintendi LF, Salvador Perez C, Carlos Santana 1B, Hunter Dozier DH, Adalberto Mondesi SS, Michael A. Taylor CF, Nicky Lopez 2B. Zack Greinke is going on the hill for the Royals.
Thursday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract in which the club exercised its option for next season and the sides added a mutual option for 2024. Merrifield, who made his second All-Star team last season, will earn $7 million this season and $2.75 million in 2023, with up to $4 million in escalators. The mutual option is for $18 million with a $500,000 buyout. Merrifield’s value to the Royals is more than just his bat and baserunning ability. One of baseball's most versatile players, Merrifield is also capable of playing first base, second base and third base along with all three outfield positions.
Sign of times: MLB gives OK to electronic pitch calling

NEW YORK (AP) — In a move that ends a tradition dating more than 150 years, Major League Baseball approved the use of an electronic device for catchers to signal pitches in an effort to eliminate sign stealing and speed games. Since the beginning of baseball in the 19th...
Guardians visit the Royals for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin the season at home against the Cleveland Guardians. Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Royals slugged .396 with a .702 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
