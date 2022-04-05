ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

HealthWatch: Fighting Sepsis – Using Old Drugs New Ways

By Connie Fellman
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Each year, at least 1.7 million Americans develop sepsis. According to the CDC, 270,000 will die as a result. Sepsis is caused by bacterial infections but, it can also be caused by viral infections like COVID-19. Now, there’s new hope that two already approved drugs...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALA-TV FOX10

Treatment to help addicts, mothers-to-be struggling with drug use

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Virginia Guy, Executive Director of the Drug Education Council in Mobile, is sounding the alarm about treatment for mothers-to-be who are fighting addiction. This after she learned a baby died after its mother was accused of using heroin and meth during her pregnancy. Guy said, “This...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
MedicalXpress

New study shows pathogen and drug working together to fight fungal lung infection

Pathogens don't always work against drug treatments. Sometimes, they can strengthen them, according to a new University of Maine study. Diseases caused by a combination of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites—also known as polymicrobial infections—are challenging to treat because scientists don't fully understand how pathogens interact during infection and how these interactions impact the drugs used to treat them.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New BioAge Drug Prevents Death From COVID-19 in Old Mice by Reversing Immune Aging

The immune system deteriorates with age, making COVID-19 particularly deadly in older people — but to date, no clinically available medication addresses this key risk factor. A study published today (March 21, 2022) in Nature shows that an oral drug that reverses multiple aspects of immune aging effectively prevents death in a mouse model of COVID-19, suggesting that the medication could be used to protect the elderly patients who are at greatest risk in the pandemic.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Sepsis#Cdc#Approved Drug#Americans#Tamiflu
Nature.com

Cost of postoperative sepsis in Vietnam

Despite improvements in medical care, the burden of sepsis remains high. In this study, we evaluated the incremental cost associated with postoperative sepsis and the impact of postoperative sepsis on clinical outcomes among surgical patients in Vietnam. We used the national database that contained 1,241,893 surgical patients undergoing seven types of surgery. We controlled the balance between the groups of patients using propensity score matching method. Generalized gamma regression and logistic regression were utilized to estimate incremental cost, readmission, and reexamination associated with postoperative sepsis. The average incremental cost associated with postoperative sepsis was 724.1 USD (95% CI 553.7"“891.7) for the 30Â days after surgery, which is equivalent to 28.2% of the per capita GDP in Vietnam in 2018. The highest incremental cost was found in patients undergoing cardiothoracic surgery, at 2,897 USD (95% CI 530.7"“5263.2). Postoperative sepsis increased patient odds of readmission (OR"‰="‰6.40; 95% CI 6.06"“6.76), reexamination (OR"‰="‰1.67; 95% CI 1.58"“1.76), and also associated with 4.9Â days longer of hospital length of stay among surgical patients. Creating appropriate prevention strategies for postoperative sepsis is extremely important, not only to improve the quality of health care but also to save health financial resources each year.
HEALTH
Newswatch 16

Colon cancer awareness — Healthwatch 16

DANVILLE, Pa. — Colon cancer is the most preventable yet least prevented form of cancer. That's according to Geisinger Dr. Cybele Pacheco. "We're expecting in the year 2022 at least 150,000 more new diagnoses of colon cancer." Dr. Pacheco is the medical director of quality and innovation for primary...
DANVILLE, PA
97ZOK

Popular New Way In Illinois To Keep Your Weed Use On The Downlow

Keep your weed use on the down-low with this popular new way in Illinois. Back in the day, basically, everyone just smoked pot. It could be done in several different ways like a joint, bong, pipe, apple, and soda can to just name a few. The only problem is the second you would light it up, everyone near you would smell what you are up to. Nowadays, that kind of seems barbaric.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
buckinghamshirelive.com

Finger length could be linked to how ill Covid will make you, study suggests

The length of your fingers could indicate how ill you will get if you contract Covid, according to a new study from the University of Swansea. The study found that a longer index finger relative to the ring finger indicated an elevated risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation and also found that hospitalized patients with Covid-19 had short pinky fingers compared to their other fingers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy